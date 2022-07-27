Proposed dedicated parking for new apartments turned down

With a downtown building project slated to add more than a dozen apartments, parking for those apartments was discussed at the July 14 Tekamah City Council meeting.

Council member Kelly Adamson proposed donating the lot across the street south from the police station as a dedicated spot for the apartments.

The property was donated to the city several years ago to be used as parking for the library and as an overflow parking site for the two churches in the neighborhood and for events at Tekamah City Auditorium.

Mayor Ron Grass said he felt it “dishonorable” to use the lot for anything other than its intended purpose.

Adamson said the parking situation will not affect progress on the construction, “but it wouldn’t hurt to have dedicated parking. If there’s a 300-person event at the auditorium, you might have to look hard to find a parking place when you come home, but that’s part of living downtown.”

Council members preferred the idea of keeping control of the lot, but stopped short of leasing assigned spots due to the added costs.

In other business July 14, the council:

—Approved a request form Tekamah Chamber of Commerce closing part of M Street from 13th east to the alley. The Chamber wants use the space to host the annual Sweet Corn Festival set for Aug. 11.

Council members asked about the possibility of moving the event to different sites, including back to the auditorium, as a way to prevent the festival from benefitting a particular business.

Chamber president Cami Gregerson said the organization “takes great pains” to promote the festival being held in the street, not at a particular business.

The festival previously was held in the downtwon minipark and in front of the auditorium. Renovations at the auditorium a couple of years ago forced the festival to relocate and the M Street site was offered by the Chamber.

—Accepted bids from Novus Computers to provide a new computer for the city clerk, host the city’s e-mail accounts and upgrade devices for the police department.

Approved a half-price auditorium rental for the Extension office. The auditorium was used July 11 to host the annual 4-H fashion show judging held in conjunction with the county fair.