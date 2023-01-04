PSC seeking challenges to federal high-speed internet service maps

The Nebraska Public Service Commission wants to know who has aceess to broadband internet service and who doesn’t.

More to the point, they want to know where, exactly, service is available and where it isn’t.

The PSC has received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to challenge the FCC’s national broadband map.

In a letter being mailed statewide, Patrick Redmond, state broadband and infrastructure coordinator with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services wrote, “We are looking for constituents from across the state to take a look at their own addresses, and to see if the federal data lines up with the reality of your property or household.”

Those interested in taking part are asked to access an FCC Web site, https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home, and do the following:

1. Click on the “Location” option in the middle of the screen (or put in an address).

2. Zoom into the areas where the buildings are located that you are seeking broadband service.

—You will need to zoom in far enough so that you don’t see hexagons any longer.

3. If there is a point where you see the location of the facilities, determine whether it is green or gray.

If green: Determine if the providers that show up when you click on the dot could indeed serve that location.

If gray, and you believe the location should be able to receive broadband, or there is no dot, click on “Location Challenge” and follow the instructions.

The FCC’s current map showed Burt County 80 to 100 percent covered by broadband service providing download/upload speeds of at least 25/3 megabits per second. Almost half of the county is served by internet speeds of 1,000 Mbps.

The Public Service Commission’s job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies and grain warehouses, as well as manufactured homes and next-generation 911 service.

In recent years, the PSC has been working to make broadband internet service available in as much of the state as possible.

Commissioners say that substantial federal grants for broadband infrastructure are on the horizon, making accurate maps imperative.

According to the commissioners, the federal maps which depict where locations have broadband service (or do not), and to what speed, will be the funding mechanism for millions of dollars beginning in 2023. Any funding for broadband infrastructure Nebraska might receive depends on the accuracy of the FCC’s maps.

“We know that broadband is the great equalizer and a public utility,” District 5 Commissioner Mary Reider said. “It is necessary in our work, business, educational and personal lives, for urban and rural persons alike.

“Help us to correct map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal broadband infrastructure dollars for build-out.”

In the summer of 2021, the FCC said roughly one-fourth of all Americans living in rural areas did not have access to broadband internet service.

In June of that year, the Burt County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit from high-speed internet provider Nextlink to erect a 120-foot telecom tower northwest of Craig.

Nextlink, based in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, had recently acquired the internet service business of Norfolk, Nebraska-based Connecting Point. Nextlink also had announced plans to expand into Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. In 2018, Nextlink won a competitive bid for $281 million in support over 10 years from the FCC’s Connect America Fund, which will help the company deploy broadband services to more than 100,000 homes and businesses across the six states.

On June 1, 2021, the company announced an agreement with Central Valley Ag to expand access to broadband internet service in several communities the cooperative serves, including Oakland and West Point. At the time, the Oakland site was already live. Nextlink has installed high-speed broadband technology on top of grain elevators at several CVA facilities, improving access to broadband connectivity throughout the area.

In town, high-speed internet access is available through a variety of providers, including Century Link, Great Plains Communications and Fastwyre.