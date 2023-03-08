Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department encourages residents to determine if their home contains a potentially dangerous gas now, while testing conditions remain optimal.

The gas is radon and it is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and the first leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. It is a naturally occurring gas in soil and rock that you cannot see or smell. It can enter homes through holes and cracks in the basement floor, walls, or from well water.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that homes with radon levels of 4 picocuries per liter of air or higher be mitigated.

In Nebraska, nearly one in two homes has levels well above the safe zone. Over the past several years, the average radon level in tested homes in the health department’s service area or Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties has ranged between 7.5 to 10.4 pCi/L, twice the level considered safe.

Testing is easy, inexpensive and best to complete in the winter months when windows are closed. To encourage testing before spring, ELVPHD is offering its short-term radon test kits at a discount. From now until March 31, 2023, test kits will be $12, $3 off the regular price). Test kits can be purchased online at: elvphd.org/Radon-Kits or picked up at one of ELVPHD’s office locations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The department’s Tekamah office is located at 1121 S. 13th St. It’s Wisner office is at 2104 21st Circle, the Norfolk office is at 314 N. 5th St., Suite 100.

For more information, call 402-529-2233 or e-mail info@elvphd.ne.gov.