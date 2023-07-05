Tekamah-Herman Purple Bronco baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Bronco Gold Tournament after posting a couple wins over the past week. Purple defeated Tekamah-Herman Gold 5-4 on Monday before authoring a 10-0 win over the West Point Cardinals.

The Purple Broncos, coached by Kevin and Holly Loftis, finished second in their division with a 10-2 regular-season record. They took an overall 12-2 record into a 6 p.m. semifinal game against Pender Red last Friday at Pierce with the winner advancing to the championship game on Sunday.

Pender advanced to the finals with a 19-1 win. Logan View won the tourney, beating Pender 9-8. T-H Pruple took third, beating the West point Royals 9-4.

The Gold Broncos finished their season with a 6-7 record after the 5-4 loss to their Purple counterparts on Monday. They finished the regular season with a 6-6 record after holding off Schuyler 6-5.

In other diamond news, both the Tekamah-Herman Gold and Purple Didgets saw their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the Didget Blue tournament. The Gold fell 7-3 to the West Point Royals while the Purple were edged out 3-2 by Tilden.

On the softball front, the Tekamah-Herman Gold 10’s swept a doubleheader from West Point on Wednesday, winning by scores of 15-3 and 15-4.

The Gold 12’s def. Norfolk Kelly’s-Fite 12-4 on Tuesday with the Purple battling Norfolk to a 1-1 tie. On Thursday, both squads took part in a doubleheader at West Point. The Purple won both their games by scores of 6-2 and 10-2.

The 16’s fell to West Point 13-7 on Monday before falling to Ponca on Thursday. The 18’s def. West Point 6-2 on Monday to avenge an earlier loss in districts. They also traveled to Bancroft to take on the Tri-County Lightning on Wednesday, but no final was received.

Tekamah-Herman Gold 10’s and 12’s were scheduled to begin Class C State Play in Hastings June 30-July 2. Coach Abby Sheets’ squad opened up at 6 p.m. against Norfolk Kelly’s, dropping a 6-4 decision to the eventual tournament champions.

The Gold bats came alive on Saturday as they thumped Waverly Heat and Quakes-Kali by matching 8-0 scores before hanging a 9-3 loss on Logan Valley League rival Wayne Dirt Deveils Black. Their fourth game on Saturday was a 7-0 win over Grand Island Stingers, but that was the end of the line for Gold. Adams dropped them from further competition with a 3-2 win early Sunday morning, landing Gold in a tie for fifth place.

Coach Mandyn Pruess’ 12-under squad opened up against the CNSA Pack on Friday at 1:30 p.m., dropping a close 3-2 decision. A 7-3 loss to Ashland early Saturday had the Tigers on the brink of elimination in the tournament’s three-game guarantee format. The Tigers took advantage of the extra game by downing Norfolk’s Golden Girls 6-5, but Quakes-Bone, ended Gold’s tourney run with a 5-2 win.