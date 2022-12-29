Q&A with OutNebraska’s Abbi Swatsworth

Following the complaints from two local mothers Tuesday night, Dec 27, who decried what they claim are sexually inappropriate and LGBT-promoting books in Keene Memorial Library, the Fremont Tribune reached out to OutNebraska, a leading organization in the state advocating for the rights of the LGBT community and people.

Executive Director Abbi Swatsworth spoke to the Tribune, explaining why LGBTQIA-themed books are important as well describing the harm she and others believe can result from comments comparing LGBT people to “groomers” or pedophiles.

OutNebraska, she explained, is a statewide organization that works to help, assist, advocate, uplift and support the LGBTQIA community across the Cornhusker state. To visit their website, go to outnebraska.org.

TRIBUNE: How important from your view is it that LGBTQIA-themed books are available in Nebraska public libraries?

Swatsworth: “I would say that LGBTQ+ families live in every community in Nebraska, we are not just in the metro areas. We live in small towns and communities all over the state. It is important that families be represented in books for children and families. Every minority group hopes they can be represented in literature, and I would say that LGBTQ-identified young people have been reading books with heterosexual protagonists for centuries and it has not changed who they are. Books cannot make someone identify in a way that they are not.”

TRIBUNE: You and OutNebraska fully support LGBTQ-themed books in public libraries, correct?

Swatsworth: “Yes, (we) do. I trust librarians to understand the process of choosing books for their communities.”

TRIBUNE: Have you heard of or become aware of book censoring of LGBT content in Nebraska before?

Swatsworth: “It has been happening all across the country. There is a concerted effort by parent’s rights groups to remove books from libraries, whether that is city libraries or school libraries. This is the first I’ve heard of it happening in Nebraska. I am sure it is not the first time is has happened, and I am sure it probably won’t be the last.

TRIBUNE: Is this incident disappointing to learn of?

Swatsworth: “It is disappointing. It is very unfortunate. The language (the women used), that the folks are using … it targets LGBTQ people. It is an unfair characterization of our community.

TRIBUNE: How dangerous is it when terms like “groomer” and pedophile are used?

Swatsworth: “The potential harm is something like we’ve seen in (mass shootings at gay nightclubs) in Colorado and Florida, when violence is turned against the LGBTQ communities. Those were large scale incidents, but we also see small scale events, where people are discriminated or harassed in their home communities. That language is rhetoric that is harmful. Period.”

TRIBUNE: What would you say to opponents of LGBTQ-themed books?

Swatsworth: “I don’t know there is anything I can say that will change people’s minds, but I would say, if there is a book you object to, don’t check it out. If it is not a book that does not apply to your family, don’t check it out. You have a right to control what your children check out at the library by controlling what they check out. I do not believe others have a right to dictate what other families check out.”

TRIBUNE: The women who complained about the books intend to keep them or possibly destroy them, what is your response to that type of tactic?

Swatsworth: “People who destroy books have rarely been on the right side of history.”