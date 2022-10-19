Quilts a labor of love

As I left the house headed to a “Quilt Bed Turning” and luncheon, my husband said, “Now don’t go and start quilting.”

I assured him I wouldn’t as I left the house, headed to the Craig Community Center on a fine Saturday morning in October. The Logan Valley Quilters had organized the event for area women to enjoy, and I intended to be one of them.

After a tasty and artfully presented luncheon, Joan Westergaard narrated the presentation of over 50 quilts in an entertaining and efficient manner. The variety lifted from the bed for viewing went from old family treasures from the ‘30s of the last century, painstakingly hand quilted, to present day ones with deeply dyed fabrics assembled in breathtaking arrangements. Each quilt shown had a story with even two of the quilts being made by sons of Kelly Schneekloth Goodwater for 4-H projects.

The Logan Valley Quilters are the group of around 30 who make the Quilts of Valor given to members of our Armed Forces as a thank you for their service. Before their monthly evening meetings at the Oakland Lutheran Church, they regularly gather there in the afternoon to assemble red, white and blue valor quilts as well as what are called Donation Quilts, one of which recently went to a family who had a devastating house fire.

When asked about how one could support the Quilts of Valor and Donation Quilts, monetary donations to any club member were an option. These funds will help buy materials that are lovingly fashioned into attractive quilts. Additionally, if a stash of cotton fabric is found when cleaning out possessions, these could be used by them to make a quilt.

Now while I assured my husband I wouldn’t take up quilting, events like this do increase the odds I’ll buy one of these beauties in the future!

Love livin’ in Craig.