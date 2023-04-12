A celebration of the life of Ralph Ueding was held April 7, 2023, at Hope Evangelical Free Church, Onawa, Iowa. Burial will be held at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. Ueding, 77, of Onawa, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Sioux City.

Ralph William was born Jan. 5, 1946, in Macy, the son of Joseph and Doris (Redding) Ueding. He grew up in Sioux City, and various places around Nebraska. He attended school till the 11th grade and receive his GED while he was in the Navy. Ralph served in the United States Navy from Jan. 21, 1964, until his honorable discharge on Dec. 29, 1967.

Ralph and Juanita Mae Ruport were united into marriage on Oct. 7, 2010, at the Whiting Christian Church, Whiting, Iowa.

He was an over-the-road trucker for many years. Ralph enjoyed cars, especially Ford Mustangs. He enjoyed going to the casino where he liked to win.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Ueding of Onawa; children, Jenny Matthies of Nebraska, Scott Ueding of Nebraska, Mark Ueding of Texas, and Greg Ueding of Texas; mother, Doris (Redding) Ueding of Whiting; siblings Donna, Betty, Lila, Joe, Steve, and Anthony; and numerous grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Ueding; siblings, Mary Jean, Jimmy Ueding, LeRoy Ueding, Tommy Ueding and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com.