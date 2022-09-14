A celebration of the life of Randy Nelson is pending with Pelan Funeral Services. A private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery. The 80-year-old Oakland man passed away Sept. 5, 2022, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner.

Randall Gordon was born the fourth of seven children, April 24, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clifford A. and Vivian (Swanson) Nelson. A Western Union telegram announced his arrival to his grandparents in Nebraska.

His family returned to rural Nebraska in 1943, living and farming in Cuming County and later Burt County.

Randy attended the Nolana county school, District 57, which was built by his maternal grandfather, Andrew Swanson. He graduated in 1959 from Oakland High School.

Randy spent most of his career in the trucking industry being everything from a driver to a dispatcher to a manager. Beginning in 1962, he tallied up over two million accident-free miles, hauling everything from livestock to money. He owned and operated his own truck for five of those years. He travelled almost all of this great country and even most of southern Canada. He took a break from trucking for 13 years in 1980 and was a field representative for Associated Milk Producers, Inc. visiting and assisting over 1,200 dairy farmers from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. In 1997, Randy began dispatching for an Omaha trucking firm. After retiring from dispatching, he went to work for Woodhouse Autos getting back on the road doing what he loved best, driving and seeing the country.

In his free time, he loved camping, boating and fishing. He balanced this with his other passion, woodworking, crafting beautiful pieces for many family members. In 2019, Randy’s health forced him to give up his “over-the-road” driving career, but he still loved nothing more than getting in his car and going for a drive.

Randy had a friendly, easygoing personality and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was capable of accomplishing most anything he tackled.

He had a love of horses from a young age and owned a few in his early years.

Randy is survived by his daughters, Rosa (Tim) Schmidt of Oakland, Lenora (Charles) Isom of Ashland; son, Marty (Heather) Nelson of Omaha; grandchildren, Aleah Unwin of Omaha, Samuel (Elisa) Schmidt of Oakland, Ananyel Isom of Ashland, Haiden Nelson of Omaha, Madeline Nelson of Omaha; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Harley (Vernelle) Nelson of Oakland, Claire (Diane) Nelson of West Point, Steve (Peg) Nelson of Craig; sister, Pamela (Keith) Wachter of Ankeny, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Loreli Nelson; sister, Janice Thomas; infant grandson, Benjamin Schmidt.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.