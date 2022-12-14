Memorial services for Randy “Tob” Robinson were pending last week with Pelan Funeral Services. He passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Tekamah, while surrounded by his family reciting the Lord’s Prayer. His service is expected to be held in conjunction with a service for his wife, Sue, who passed away earlier this fall.

Randy “Tob” Robinson was born Dec. 31, 1945, to Elwin and Peggy (Henneman) Robinson in Tekamah.

After he was born, his aunt quickly gave him the nickname “Tobby” because he just looked like a Tobby, a slang term for a beer mug shaped like a stout man. The name stuck with him, and even in the phone book he was listed as Tob.

After high school, Tob received draft papers. He served in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he received an honorable medical discharge.

On April 4, 1980, Tob married Susan, the love of his life. Together they raised three children: Cory (Karlene) Harper, Callie (Brad) Whitenburg and Colby (Jenna) Robinson. When the kids met Tob, it was an instant love, and they begged him to marry their mom. Tob and Sue had a fairytale love, they were the perfect combination, and their love was beyond any words. Tob and Sue were married for forty-two beautiful years.

Tob and Sue really enjoyed camping with Sue’s brother Bill and his wife, Pat. They also enjoyed trips to the casino.

Tob drove truck for several years until he hung up his keys to work for the City of Tekamah. Tob was a loyal employee of the city for 35 years. He held numerous responsibilities and eventually became the Street Superintendent. There were many nights he would clear snow until dark only to wake up at 2 a.m. to start clearing streets again. He really took pride in his work and was loved by his coworkers.

Tob is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents and brother, Kenny.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.