That’s what you call momentum.

Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team steamrolled into yesterday’s district tournament having won their third straight East Husker Conference title and won the championship of the Northridge Tiger Invitational on Thursday.

Playing the conference meet at Fairplay Golf Course near Madison coach John Walford’s Tigers defended their title by opening a 10-shot margin over Pender, 323-333. Sophomore Brody Rogers led the charge, defending his individual title by shooting a 5-over par 77. He becomes only the second two-time conference champ in school history.

Rogers dropped a six-footer on the final hole to stay out of a three-way tie with teammate Bret Brenneis and Oakland-Craig’s Owen Anderson. Brenneis came away with the silver medal following a scorecard playoff.

Griffin Breckenridge also made the medal stand, placing fifth with his 82. Thatcher Zink shot 86 while Caden Booth came in at 90.

East Husker Conference Tournament

Team Scores

1. Tekamah-Herman, 323; 2. Pender, 333; 3. Oakland-Craig, 346; 4. North Bend Central, 352; 5. Stanton, 355; 6. West Point-Beemer, 358; 7. Clarkson/Leigh, 364; 8. Howells-Dodge, 371; 9. Twin River, 381; 10. Wisner-Pilger, 442. No Team Score: Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Madison, Bancroft-Rosalie, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Individual Top 10

1. Brody Rogers, T-H, 77; 2. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 78; 3. Owen Anderson, O-C, 78; 4. Mitchell Kelly, Pen, 79; 5. Griffin Breckenridge, T-H, 82; 6. Peyton Penrose, WP-B, 82; 7. Owen Vogel, Sta, 83; 8. Jake Wright, NBC, 84; 9. Quinton Heineman, Pen, 84; 10. Kellan Fiala, H-D, 84.

Playing their final regular season event at home, the Tigers put on a well-rounded display of team golf. All four scoring members landed in the top 10, led by Rogers’ medal-winning 2-over 74.

Collectively, the Tigers rolled to a 323-330 win over Pender in the 13-team event.

Brenneis carded a 78 for second place. Breckenridge was seventh with an 84 while Zink placed ninth with an 87.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, Matt Regalado shot a 92, Thomas Braniff caem in at 95, Landon Miller was a stroke behind at 96. Booth finished at 103 while Rylan Rix shot 115.

Oakland Golf Club hosted he Class C District 2 tournament. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals all qualify for the Class C state tournament played May 23-24 at Elks Country Club near Columbus. In addition to the Tigers, other schools in the district are East Husker rivals Clarkson/Leigh, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger; plus Aquinas Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, David City, Fort Calhoun, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Logan View and Yutan.

Northridge Tiger Invitational

Team Scores

1. Tekamah-Herman, 323; 2. Pender, 330; 3. Cedar Bluffs/Mead, 357; 4. Logan View, 367; 5. North Bend Central, 378; 6. Douglas County West, 378; 7. Tekamah-Herman JV, 383. 8. Oakland-Craig, 385; 9. Fort Calhoun, 394; 10. Archbishop Bergan, 396; 11. Bennington, 404; 12. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 410; 13. Arlington, 422.

Individual Top 10

1. Brody Rogers, T-H, 77; 2. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 78; 3. Quinton Heineman, Pen, 79; 4. Spencer Rabbass, Pen, 80; 5. Mitchell, Kelly, Pen, 83; 6. Owen Anderson, O-C, 83; 7. Griffin Breckenridge, T-H, 84; 8. Andrew Kotik, LV, 85; 9. Thatcher Zink, T-H, 87; 10. Tye Dickes, CBM, 88.