Nothing brightens a gloomy winter day, or symbolizes hope, better than a bouquet of fresh flowers.

Orders are now being taken for the Relay For Life fundraiser, “Blooms of Hope.” Money raised during the project supports research, education, advocacy and patient service programs provided by the American Cancer Society.

Advance orders will be taken through noon on Friday, Feb. 10. Flowers will be ready for pick-up the week of March 6.

Through the program, a bouquet of 10 fresh cut daffodil stems is $10. Mini potted daffodils, or potted hyacinths or tulips are $15.

For more information, or to order, contact Becky Anderson at WCB in Tekamah or Sara Cameron at 402-870-1438, or any other Relay For Life member.

Checks can be made out to Burt County Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society.