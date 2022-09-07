Relay For Life is Sept. 11 in Tekamah

Relay For Life of the Burt County Area is holding its 2022 version on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Lions Club shelter in Tekamah’s Athletic Park, near the swimming pool. The theme is “Together We Stand.”

This year’s event will have an abbreviated format, beginning with the Survivor Meal at 5:30 p.m., prepared by the Mark Blackford and the Burt County Cattlemen. The roast beef meal will be provided for those who have survived a cancer diagnosis and a guest. Others may eat for a free will donation.

Opening ceremonies will be at 6:30, followed by other activities for all ages, as well as live music. Luminarias will be available to decorate in honor or memory of loved ones who battled cancer. They will line the walking track around the shelter. A special luminaria ceremony will be held at dusk. The event is slated to end by 9:30 p.m.

Silent auction items will be available for bid and a live auction also will be held. Among the items up for bid is a large, beautiful quilt made by former Herman resident Kathy Hovendick Gilson in memory of Mary Beckman, who lost her battle to cancer this year.

The group has been raising money for American Cancer Society for the past 10 years. As in the past, Burt County Area Relay For Life has been raising money throughout the year, including concession stand at the Burt County Fair, as well as daffodil and mum sales. The goal is $40,000 this year. Money is used for cancer research, as well as helping those in the fight.