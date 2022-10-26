Remembering the past from THS

We have interrupted this writing about freshman year at good ol’ THS to enjoy and celebrate the wedding of baby brother, Mark Weeces and his lovely Kelly Adamson which was held in our backyard and at PB 75. So, so happy for them. It was beyond magical.

So there we were, we freshmen, the first year that Tekamah-Herman became a thing. First semester began in the year 1969.

Wait. What? Yes. That’s right, 1969. Heavens that’s been a while ago. Big brother, Mike, had just graduated the spring before and was on his way doing life, I was getting on the school bus every day at the edge of our lane (I believe we were at the edge of the school district, so we were the turnaround point) with younger cute siblings Tim, Netty and Mark. Big sister, Kathy, had graduated in 1968 and was working in Omaha at the time—if I remember right.

So, there we were. And it was pretty wonderful from day one. The energy in the school every single day for the next four years was just about the best you could get from a teenager’s perspective for certain. New kids to meet, new ideas (ahem, mostly good ones, wink), new plans, new approaches to life. Upperclassmen to look up to and aspire to be like: Cem and Barb Mock, Karma Barger, Perky Hawkins, Vanessa Newell, Diane Hansen, Bev Cameron, Jeanne Rosacker, Steve Walker, Denny Weatherly, Jean Mintken and I could go on and on and I could gush and gush because it was very special to walk the same hallways with these fine folks. Great memories here. The blending of Tekamah and Herman was an honest, warm hug and I embraced it back. Many of us did. Most of us did.

And before I move on about more of said freshman year and what I can recall, which may take a few more cups of coffee and an annual for memory jogging, a few people that I truly looked up to more than anyone was our administration and their staff. Seeing Mr. Doeschot or Mr. McCue in the hallways or standing by the office was such a comforting thing for me. Father figures possibly. Kind, sturdy men with genuine caring motives to see that this consolidation thing was a success or at the very least, painless. I would say it was more than a success.

And then there was the absolutely wonderful Bev Gentzler and Bertha Coleman. They were called secretaries back then and clearly ran the school behind the scenes. We can all admit that now with a double wink.

Yes, you always felt welcome in the office, although I never wanted to go there for the obvious reasons (as a freshman, confrontation wasn’t even a thought!). Strict? Possibly. But in the best way. In the way that kids should be held accountable for being, well, kids who have so much to learn. Rules to follow? Absolutely. How else are you going to make it in this crazy world if you don’t have some good ones. So, with that being said the thoughts of the admin leads me to understand that they embodied leadership, clearly. They believed in what they were doing, lived it and kept it a priority daily. The contented blending of the schools had so much to do with them. Forever grateful.

To be continued ...