Remembering those favorite teachers

When you’re a freshman in a school that is new to itself with a consolidation, as mentioned previously, it has an energy like no other. Something even a wee teenager can feel, absorb and clearly remember. Happily, for me and, I believe, many others that attended THHS at that time, it was in many ways magical, almost a breathless time so to speak. Administration was phenomenal. Staff was equally as marvelous.

Teaching staff favorites of mine (they were all my favorites and these are not just frosh teachers): Bill Ferguson, Bonnie Groves Newell, Mercedes Ames (although she might have been the only teacher in life that I was truly kind of scared of, lol), Gary Beard, Norm Kassmeier, Loretta Langley, Eugene TeSelle, Arlin Lowe, Miss Orlander (don’t recall her first name), Bob Bair awesome student teacher senior year, Mable Aronson, Coach Ohlund. There’s more I’m sure and as I’m not sitting here with an annual on my lap for recall, I’m actually walking the granite floored halls in my mind. Such a fun thing to do as I can actually see the lockers lining the walls. And by now you’re all saying, “She didn’t mention Mr. and Mrs. Chapman.”

Sidenote for you folks that didn’t get to attend Tekamah-Herman Schools. Mr. and Mrs. Chapman were without a doubt the cherry on top of our educational ice cream sundaes. The “Mr.” was instrumental music. The “Mrs.” was vocal music/musicals. And for a little gal who loved music almost as much as ice cream sundaes, they were tremendously impactful in my life.

Now, FYI, I didn’t have Mr. Chapman on most levels as I didn’t play an instrument (one of my few regrets in life), didn’t live in town to cross the street with him as crossing guard (guessing he did this as all teachers do at some point), didn’t ever get a detention (yes, yes I was a goodie two-shoes and proud of it, wink). Quite a few “didn’ts” here. But, it seemed every student in the school knew him because well, he was Mr. Chapman. In the hallways you would hear, “Hi, Mr. Chapman!” wherever you went because he was always “hustling” somewhere. A very present, positive, upbeat fellow who would pop into classrooms to take students down to lessons to the band room (which was at the farthest part of the building so as to not annoy others I suppose, double wink here), or chat with the boy (usually was a boy, let’s face it) who was miffed about something and by the end of the conversation the young man was always smiling or at least less huffy. Gosh, Mr. Chapman was just a stellar guy and I could write about him endlessly in a warm way as he even came to PB 75 on a regular basis in his later years, bounding in the doors until he couldn’t.

Joe Chapman.

Loved. Him. And he always, always asked you about you. “How are you and what have you been up to?” Even though I was clearly serving my 100,000th taco in his presence or back in the school days, headed to sweet Miss Groves’ classroom (home ec was on the way to the band room so seeing him was logical) to sew on a skirt. He just wanted to know how you were, truly wanted to know.

Loved. Him. Miss. Him. Honored to see him so often in the later years and was able to actually call him “Joe” as a friend would.

So, now I must stop for a minute as I am a tiny bit emotional, really. As mentioned, the Chapmans impacted my life as I know they did so very many others leaving a beautiful wake of love behind them. I’m also stopping because next week will be all about Mrs. Chapman, my relationship with this amazing woman, and hey, if I’m tearing up over the “Mr.” well, let’s just say there will be actual water works with her sweet memories. Sniff.

Freshman year will pause until after I gush about Jane Chapman next week. Or two weeks, or whatever it takes to honor this sweet soul as well.

To be continued ...