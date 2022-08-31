Rental agreement sought for proposed parking lot

If the city intends to rent the area immediately behind the library to Ron Carson to be used as parking, what should that cost?

The answer is not much and with good reason.

Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved drafting a rental agreement with Carson for use of the property at a cost of $1 per year for a time frame that could extend to 15 years and be renewable at the end of that time.

The space now looks more like a lawn than a parking lot.

Council member Jane Walford said making a parking area available for Carson’s project is in the city’s best interest but added any improvement to the space will be at Carson’s cost, thus the low rental rate.

“He’s making a $4.5 million investment in the city that will bring new business, new housing which we desperately need and new tax revenue,” she said. “If he’s making improvements and paying the maintenance, that ultimately benefits us, too.”

Parking enforcement would be conducted like any other parking site. Violators could be ticketed or towed upon contact with Tekamah police.

A proposal was made a month ago to develop the space behind the facility for parking and then trade it to the library for the bigger lot across the street from the police station. The bigger lot was donated to the city by Ralph Anderson, Jr. in 2016 to be used as library parking. The trade was shelved after members of the Anderson family protested making a trade until conversations could be held to better understand any agreement and why making the trade is the best solution.

In other business Aug. 25, the council:

—Approved the first pay request from Blackhawk Construction for the concrete work recently completed at the city auditorium.

City engineers suggested retaining five percent of the cost until strength testing on the concrete is completed.

The approved amount was $57,289.51.

The council also approved $1,500 in engineering costs for the new swimming pool and $384,599.27 to Eriksen Construction for construction at the pool. The pay request shows $54,000 remaining to be paid on the $4 million project.

—Considered several requests form Lied Tekamah Public Library.

Tekamah Library Board, the facility’s governing body, asked the council for a number of measures, including permission to hold meetings and vote electronically, to maintain its own credit card or bank account, to hire high school students and allow students to volunteer at the library.

The first two were flatly denied. As a government body, the library board is bound by the state’s open meeting laws which preclude electronic meetings. The council also would not allow separate financial accounts, saying whatever service the board might require already is available through the city office.

Employment and volunteer opportunities were another matter.

Currently, the city’s employee handbook does not allow anyone under 18 to work for the city without direct supervision. The council directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft an ordinance amending the handbook to allow employees aged 16 to 18 to work at the library without direct supervision.

The council also directed Munderloh to draft a liability waiver to be signed by students volunteering at the library.

—Passed Resolution 22-10, outlining the city’s participation in seeking federal grants for a recreational trail in the city.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the city’s parks and pool, said that the resolution is worded the way it is because should the trail be built, the city would become the owner.

He stressed that the project would not bring a cost to the city, all funding for its construction would be privately raised.

“We won’t move forward without all the funds,” he said.

At its Aug. 11 meeting, the council agreed to a $15,000 transfer from city keno funds to help pay the engineering costs for a walk/bike trail. The rest of the money will come from private donations.

A similar plan had been developed a couple of years ago, but of the three bids received for construction one was improperly completed and the other two were at least 30 percent over the $325,000 anticipated cost, the highest was more than $100,000 over projections. That plan called for a path through Memorial Park and around the football field.

A $250,000 grant for construction had been received from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission but it had to be returned when the money couldn’t be spent.

A volunteer committee has been formed seeking to develop a smaller version of the original plan.

—Accepted the annual report from Burt County Museum. The report showed 2,307 people visiting the museum in the last fiscal year, a 98 percent increase. Guests came from 27 states and one from as far away as Australia.

The museum increased its collection of artifacts by 135 in the last year, now holding 19,863 pieces. Its collection of photographs increased by 89 to 4,514.

The council also accepted the job performance evaluation for museum staff member Patty Wilson.