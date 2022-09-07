Research is alive and well in Burt County

When Burt County Museum staff first approached the board to get the archival newspapers digitized, we were a bit apprehensive. Bonnie, Patty and I were very concerned that we would lose foot traffic, as in visitors, at the museum complex. It has been very helpful to many of our past and current residents, but it does not take the place of seeing the smiles of gratitude on a guest’s face.

We have been busy with guests popping in all summer trying to locate family members. Many have been driving through and checking out the local cemeteries or saying goodbye to a loved one at a private graveside memorial. No matter the situation, it tends to lead them to us with questions. Some may call it a coincidence, but I think it is pure fate that these people come through and in a timely manner end up here searching one way or another. We have located many graves, obituaries, farms and even great-grandma and grandpa’s house where one would stop for cocoa every day after school but just couldn’t quite remember where it was.

We love meeting new people and having them share family stories with us. We learn so much from them, too. You never know... someday your children’s children may come looking for you and I hope they can come to the Burt County Museum for answers. That is just one of the many reasons we are here for you.

Museum hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment by contacting burtcomuseum@abbnebraska.com or 402-374-1505.