Restoration continuing at Historic Bryant House

As with any construction or remodeling project, things often don’t go as planned. This was certainly true with the Historic Bryant House restoration, which began in January. It was our goal to reopen on the Fourth of July and show the results of our efforts. Unfortunately, that will not happen. The work in the house was extensive, and a few unfinished projects will prevent us from moving the furniture back into the rooms in time for a July opening.

Some surprising discoveries were made as the work progressed. As furniture was removed from the rooms, manufactures’ labels were discovered stapled underneath many of the pieces. None of the labels are from furniture producers we know of today, but it would surely be interesting to research these early companies. As the books in the large bookcase were removed and packed away, we were amazed seeing their wide range of subject matter, copyright dates and inscriptions on the inside covers. The oldest copyright date found in the collection is 1804.

When the walls were stripped of wallpaper, it was fun to see the different layers used over the years as the décor in the home changed. The large room facing east with a picture window was once two rooms, divided by pocket doors. On the original blueprint of the house these rooms are labeled as a parlor and a sitting room. Each had a different wallcovering. We were able to salvage a few large pieces of each, showing what Rose Bryant selected in 1890, when the house was built. Each time the home was redecorated, the new wallpaper was applied over the previous layer. We have samples of each of those, too. When damaged plaster was removed from the breakfast room walls, square nails used in 19th century construction were exposed. On the dining room floor, wires were found under the table and beneath the carpet, evidence of a servants’ bell, used for summoning help from the kitchen during mealtime.

The biggest thrill of all may have been when the wall-to-wall carpet was removed, uncovering the beautiful and elegantly styled wood floors. They were in surprisingly good condition for their age, but still needed repair and refinishing. Once again, they are exquisitely beautiful. Oh, if only the walls could talk!

We are beyond eager to debut this beautiful historic home in its 19th century glory.

Information about our reopening will be posted on the Bryant House Web site, https://bryanthousetekamah.org; and on our Facebook page, Bryant House Museum.

