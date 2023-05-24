Break out the whites—the reds and the blues, too, as the unofficial start of summer arrives this weekend.

While the Memorial Day holiday signals a change in wardrobe for many, most of the area’s holiday observances remain on their traditional timelines.

Families gather to remember loved ones at ceremonies and cemeteries, graduates return to their hometowns for banquets and the chance to catch up with friends from long ago.

The weekend’s last ceremony is the annual Memorial Day program at Tekamah Cemetery.

The program, sponsored by the local veterans organizations, begins at 8 a.m. at the American Legion plot in the northeast corner of the cemetery.

Following the firing squad, the playing of taps and the benediction, coffee and rolls will be served at the Vets Hall downtown. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the hall.

Instead of a traditional speech, this year’s program will include something just as meaningful. Burt County Veterans Service Officer Penny Warren will present “The Missing Man Table,” a tribute to all servicemen who have not, or cannot, return home.

Tekamah Veterans Association has placed a white steel cross at the grave of every veteran known to be buried in Tekamah Cemetery. Close to 800 of the crosses dot the landscape. Veterans buried there range from the Civil War forward.

At Memorial Day, those crosses also are adorned with a small American flag. Tekamah’s veterans group has a solid working relationship with local volunteers to help put the flags in place. Most of the volunteer help comes from the i-Help organization, the youth community service club at Tekamah-Herman High School. Interested volunteers also can help by showing up at the cemetery at 9 a.m. on Friday, a spokesman said.

Volunteer help also is needed to properly place the white wooden crosses at the Veterans of Foreign Wars plot in the cemetery.

The i-Help group also helps put up the ceremonial flags at the courthouse and on the road leading to the cemetery. That tradition dates back to the mid 1980s when the Tekamah Area Jaycees began the project, identifying over 80 spots for the placement of flags.

After the chapter, and later the Tekamah Area Community Club, disbanded, the veterans took up the project and have received i-Help support.

The flags will remain up until Tuesday when volunteer help will again be needed in taking them down.

In Herman, holiday observances start at 9 a.m., at the cemetery.

In Decatur, ceremonies start at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. The American Legion post there is seeking volunteers to help decorate graves at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Services also are planned in Craig, Oakland and Lyons.

The Memorial Day weekend also features several alumni gatherings.

Among them is the 137th annual alumni banquet for Tekamah and Tekamah-Herman High School and all of its surrounding activities. Honored classes for the weekend are 2023, 2013, 1998, 1973 and 1963 and the 70-year class, 1952.

The banquet will be held at Tekamah City Auditorium.

Several classes also have scheduled gatherings around the area before and after the banquet.

In conjunction with the banquet, several other activities are planned in the area.

Burt County Museum will hold its annual Coffee on the Porch from 9 to 11:30 on Saturday morning. The event is open to the general public. Seating will be available inside, as well as on the spacious porch of the E.C. Houston House.

The museum also will be open Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. The Historic Bryant House will be open 1-4 p.m. on Saturday after recently completing a renovation project.

Chatt Community Center’s annual salad luncheon will be served, starting at 11 a.m.

A display of the honored classes at Tekamah-Herman, including several yearbooks from that time period, will be available at Lied Tekamah Public Library.

The 131st annual gathering Craig alumni will be a little different this year. Alumni and friends are invited to the old gym on Saturday, May 27, from 2-4 p.m. for coffee, cookies and conversation. No RSVP is required.

From 4 to 7 p.m. an “After Party” will be held in the Craig Park. If you are planning on attending, please RSVP by calling either Pam, at 402-709-7540, Ray at 402-380-3269 or Claire at 402-640-7286.

Decatur alumni will meet for the 66th time on Sunday, May 28, at the Green Lantern. Tickets must be purchased or reserved by May 27. Tickets are available at Tooly’s Bottle Shop, Decatur Express, Green Lantern and First Nebraska Bank all in Decatur; Washington County Bank in Tekamah or KB’s Mini Mart in Lyons. Tickets also may be reserved by calling Pam Nelsen at 402-349-5208.