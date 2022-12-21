Rev. Shirley Schmidt

Funeral services for Shirley Schmidt were held Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Blair Congregational Church in Blair. Burial will be at a later date in Herman Cemetery. The 86-year-old Arlington woman passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Dec. 9, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Shirley Ann was born in Blair on June 24, 1936, to G. Floyd and Florence (Johns) Loftis and raised on a farm near Herman. The family moved to Arlington where she graduated from high school and worked at the Loftis Café.

Shirley was united in marriage to LaVerne Otto Schmidt on Oct. 2, 1953. They lived on a farm south of Arlington; taking over the dairy operation from his parents in the 1960s. They were happily married 66 years and raised their four children on the farm.

She was a very active member of the Arlington Community Church where she participated in all facets of the church operations. In 1993, she was called to be the pastor at the Blair Congregational UCC. The church grew from her leadership. She retired in 2017 after 24 years of service.

Shirley is survived by her children: Leland of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Craig (Lori) of Arlington, Debra of LaVista, Vicki (Pat) of Boonville, Missouri; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, and sisters as well as one daughter-in-law and one son-in-law.

Memorials may be directed to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, Arlington, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.