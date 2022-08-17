Rheumatologist joins MCH Specialty Clinic

Memorial Community Hospital and Health System recently announced rheumatologist Dr. Kathryn Wildy as a new addition to the Specialty Clinic in Blair. Her first day at the Specialty Clinic will be August 23, 2022.

Rheumatology offers specialized training in inflammatory (rheumatic) disease. It’s common to think of rheumatologists when it comes to arthritis, but they treat many other conditions, including tendon issues, muscle injuries and rare, inherited disorders. This medical specialty deals with musculoskeletal conditions, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory conditions in people of all ages.

Many of these conditions may run in families.

Rheumatologists diagnose, treat and manage a broad range of conditions, including: inflammatory (rheumatic) disorders that affect muscles, joints and bones; connective tissue diseases that affect supporting structures like ligaments and tendons and may involve the skin and other organs; autoimmune diseases that happen when your immune system attacks healthy tissue.

Practicing in this field for more than 20 years, Dr. Wildy brings a wealth of knowledge to the Specialty Clinic. Her educational background includes an electrical engineering degree from the University of Nebraska before going on to a graduate program at the University of Washington, where she received a medical degree. Dr. Wildy also completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center and a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology. Following the fellowship, Dr. Wildy remained at the University of Pittsburgh on faculty where she was highly involved in osteoarthritis research.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Wildy join our group of specialists and we are thankful to be able to offer rheumatology services here in Blair going forward,” said Manny Banner, president and CEO at MCH. “Rheumatology is a specialty that is very personal to patients and, until now, was underserved in our community.

“Our team of Specialty Physicians is lucky to add a provider like Dr. Wildy, who is highly respected, liked and so very appreciated by her patients.”