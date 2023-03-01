A private memorial will be held at a later date for Ricky Eckley. The 51-year-old Tekamah man passed away, with his family by his side, on Feb. 10, 2023, at Creighton Medical Center in Omaha.

Richard “Ricky” Lee Eckley was born to on July 30, 1971, to Rick and Carole (Foulk) Eckley.

Ricky attended Tekamah-Herman High School before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1993. He served one tour of duty in Saudi Arabia before being discharged in 1995.

He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and mushroom hunting. Ricky started working for Bar Diamond Trucking in 2015 and loved seeing the country from his semi.

He is survived by sons Kaidyn Eckley of Moree, Australia, and Zach Eckley of Bellevue; daughter, Riley Eckley of Tekamah; grandson Liam Eckley of Moree and one grandchild due in August; parents Rick Eckley and Carole Schram of Tekamah; sister, Ashley Braniff of Tekamah; niece Madelyn Braniff of Tekamah and nephews Mack and Alex Braniff of Tekamah and Tony Braniff of Ogallala; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents: Eldred “Pook” and Donna Eckley, Luverne Foulk and Shirley Morrow and an uncle, Steve Foulk.