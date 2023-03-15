A celebration of the life of Rick Andersen will be held April 29, 2023, at Uehling Auditorium. Details will be announced when they become available. Andersen, 67, entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Rick Allan was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Oakland to Richard and Mary (Lambrecht) Andersen.

He was raised on the family farm east of Uehling and attended the Nolana country school, District 57, before graduating from Logan View High School in 1973. He received an associate’s degree in mechanics from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Rick married Dina Helgenberger in 1982. They had one son, Eric, but later divorced.

Rick lived in Scribner for many years. He worked at Smeal Manufacturing and retired after working there for 37 years.

Rick met Shari Exceen in 2012. They moved to the family farm in 2013 to share their lives together. Rick loved living on the farm place and taking care of it. He enjoyed having Shari’s grandchildren visit and provided lasting memories with them.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and a very special niece, Lindsey Andersen.

He is survived by Shari Exceen of Craig; son, Eric Andersen of Scribner; brother, Bruce (Teresa) Andersen of Fremont; sisters: Laurie (Dan) Wobken of Hooper, Linda (Danny) Jacques of Abilene, Texas, Carol (Al) Schipull of Huxley, Iowa; Shari’s children: Jamie (Chris) Coffman of Adel, Iowa, Matthew (Kylene) Amdor of Lewis, Iowa; seven step-grandchildren; and cherished nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.