Road work bids far exceed expectations

Nobody saw that coming.

Burt County Board of Supervisors sought bids for four road repair jobs in the county, expecting to spend roughly $3.3 million.

What they received last week ranged from $4.66 million to as high as $5.64 million, at least a 40 percent increase over the expected amount. Bidders said the main factor in the higher costs is the price of oil which has more than doubled in the past year.

Targeted for mill and overlay work are County Road 21 heading south out of Craig, County Road H running west of Craig to Highway 77, County Road L running west out of Oakland and the county road that runs past Summit Lake.

Engineer Jeff Wagner suggested the board wait to award a bid until some negotiations could be held with the lowest bidder, Western Engineering. He said Road H is in the best shape of the four and cutting it from the work list would save the county $2.6 million on Western’s bid. The Harlan, Iowa, company planned to start on Road H first, listing an April 11, 2023 start date, before moving on to the other three. They expected to complete all four jobs by May 30, 2023.

A company representative told the board that dropping a job would force the company to recalculate its costs on the other three jobs which would likely cut into the savings.

Wagner said the delay also would give the county time to investigate other funding options.

Board members did not think putting off some of the work entirely was a viable option, citing other major road repair jobs that will need done in the near future, including Old Highway 118 and County Road 3 near the Cuming County line.

In other business during its June 28 meeting, the county board:

—Accepted the tax list corrections and the list of overvalued and undervalued property prepared by County Assessor Katie Hart.

The list prepared last week showed 25 improperly valued properties on the list.

She repeated her assertion that a lack of building permits on file makes it difficult for her staff to adequately value properties.

Valuation protests must have been filed by June 30. Protest hearings will be held July 13 and 14. Final decisions will be made July 22.

—Approved two requests for funding through Burt County Economic Development Corp.’s renovation grant program. BCED’s board recommended both for approval.

The requests included a $15.000 grant to Steve Devening to put a new roof on his main truck shed. Lisa Stork will receive $11,875 to put a new roof on her real estate office in Tekamah.

The renovation grant program pays up to 50 percent of the low bid on a project with a maximum grant of $15,000.

BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge said that the two grants will just about deplete the renovation fund. She said BCED is seeking new grant funding for the program, but the results of those requests have not yet been announced.

The board also approved a $500 grant, the maximum allowed, from the Visitors Committee Promotion Fund.

KAMO, Inc. sought the funding to help advertise Burt County Bird Bounty, a three-day hunting competition set for Nov. 3-6 at Pheasant Bonanza. The event is a fundraiser to help KAMO, Inc. fund college scholarship for local high school seniors, an outdoor mentorship program, youth shooting sports and its other programs.

The visitors committee’s governing board also recommended the request be approved.

Money in the fund comes from the two percent lodging tax charged in the county.

—Approved Resolution 2022-10 which transfer budget authority among various general fund accounts. A similar resolution is passed nearly every year to cover budget shortfalls within the county offices.

According to the resolution, the district judge’s account has exceeded its budget by $17,961.51, the county sheriff’s budget is over by $23,803.38 and the county surveyor’s budget is over by $2,981.61.

The resolution states enough budget authority remains in the miscellaneous budget to cover the shortages.

—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session to discuss courthouse security measures.

