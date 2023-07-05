Memorial services for Bob Anderson were held July 1, 2023, at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away June 27, 2023, at Arbor Care Center Tekamah at the age of 95.

Robert H. Anderson was born to Waitmun and Merle (Crannell) Anderson on July 22, 1927, at his grandparents’ home in Tekamah.

Bob attended District 22, the Crawford country school through the eighth grade before graduating from Tekamah High School in 1944.

He began farming with his father at a young age. Upon his father’s death in 1957, Bob took over the family farm. He and his brother Jim farmed the Anderson and Crannell farm ground for years. He also raised cattle and hogs.

On Dec. 1, 1954, he married Joan Bromm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. They had two sons, Gary Lee Anderson and Michael John Anderson.

Bob was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, a Farm Bureau board member, a Crawford country school board member and a Summit Pig Company shareholder. He enjoyed helping his grandkids with their 4-H pigs. On his birthday he enjoyed a bonfire weinie roast with cake and ice cream. In his later years he really enjoyed going to the Chatt Center to play pool and enjoy meals, entertainment and socializing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Mary Crannell, Otto and Mary Anderson; parents Waitmun and Merle Anderson; brother James Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan; sons, Gary (Lisa) Anderson of Tekamah and Mike (Mary) Anderson of Tekamah; five grandchildren: Brandon (Holly) Anderson of Omaha, Megan (Tim) Anderson of St. Louis, Missouri, Kaitlyn (Colton) Wulf of Blair, Mitchell (Natalie) Anderson of Baltic, South Dakota, Matthew (Liz Rogers) Anderson of Omaha; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Carole Anderson of Tekamah, Shirley Bromm of Tekamah, Phyllis (Don Hausauer) Holmquist of Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law, Curt (Vicki) Bromm of Wahoo.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Tekamah Fire And Rescue or the Orville And Willa Chatt Senior Citizen Center.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.