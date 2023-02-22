Memorial services for Robert Trumbo were held Feb. 17, 2023, at Reach Church near Blair. The 71-year-old Blair man passed away Feb 11, 2023, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

He was born June 19, 1951, to Delwin (Slide) and Dolores Trumbo in Oakland. He worked at and later owned Christopher’s Body Shop in Blair.

Robert married his wife Susie and they had two sons, Tommy and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Susie, sons Tommy, Michael and wife Lyndsey of Lincoln, and brothers Dick and Gary.

Memorials are suggested to Reach Church.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.