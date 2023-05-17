Funeral services for Roger A. “Rocket” Larsen were held May 15, 2023, at Reach Church near Blair. Military graveside services followed in the Herman Cemetery. The 72-year-old Herman man passed away May 10, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont after a battle with cancer.

Roger “Rocket” was born on Jan. 26, 1951, in Blair, the son of Howard and Lucille (Andersen) Larsen. Roger attended and graduated from Herman High School in 1969. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford, studying tool and die. After college, Roger joined the Army Reserves and worked at Valmont. In the early 1970s, he returned to the family farm and began farming full time.

On May 7, 1977, he was united in marriage to Debbie Frye at the Herman Community Church. The couple made their home on Roger’s grandfather’s farm.

Roger was a 50-year member of the Herman’s American Legion post where he was a member of the 40&8, a national charitable honor society of Legion members. He also was a longtime member of the Herman rural fire board. Roger loved fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren, hunting, playing cards, and later in life he and Debbie enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. Roger’s greatest joy was attending his grandchildren’s sporting and dancing events.

Roger is survived by his wife of 46 years Debbie; sons: Bradley (Tracie) of Ft. Calhoun, Ryan (Kristin) of Council Bluffs, and Mike (Susie) of Tekamah; grandchildren: Lucie, Brody, Owen, Bryn, Caleb, Eli and Anna; sisters-in-law: Kris Larsen, Theresa Frye, Gay Lynne Beadle; brother and sister in-law Ralph and Merna Frye; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Randall and Brian Larsen, brother-in-law Robert Frye, Jr., mother and father in-law Robert Frye, Sr. and Barbara Frye.

Memorials may be directed to the Herman Fire and Rescue Squad, the Washington County Food Pantry or Hope Lodge in Omaha.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.