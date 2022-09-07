Graveside services for Rosie McNabb were held Sept. 3, 2022, at Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah native passed away peacefully at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah on Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 100 years, 5 months, and 20 days.

Known to her many friends as Rosie, Helen Rosamond was born to R.K. and Belle (Smith) Hancock on March 7, 1922, in Tekamah. She was raised in Tekamah and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1940. She married Earl Toft in October of 1943. After Earl’s death in 1957, she then married Ed McNabb and they moved to San Diego for two years. They returned to Tekamah and Ed died in 1970.

Rosie declared herself a homemaker and that is what she did for most of her life. She especially loved children and pets. Rosie was also a great caretaker for her dad, R.K., and later Ellen Harris for the last years of their lives.

Rosamond was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth, Leonard, and R.K. Jr., and sister Marjorie; husbands Earl Toft and Ed McNabb; son Terry Toft; grandchildren Teresa Hansen and Jacob Wiebold.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wiebold and family of Hooper; great-niece, Dawn (Kenneth) Smith and family of Bloomfield; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; many friends in Tekamah.

Memorials are suggested to Tekamah’s United Methodist Church, Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, or the pet rescue organization of your choice.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.