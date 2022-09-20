 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Royal couple crowned

royal couple 2

Tekamah-Herman seniors Austin Breckenridge and Ella Booth were crowned king and queen during Homecoming coronation ceremonies following last Friday's football game against Malcolm. Breckenridge is the son of Joe and Lori Breckenridge of Tekamah, Booth is the daughter of Chris and Hollie Booth of Herman.

