Funeral services for Rutha Belle Work were held Sept. 10, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. A graveside service followed in the Herman Cemetery. The former Herman woman went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, at her Minnesota home on Sept. 7, 2022. She was 77.

Rutha Belle was born on Jan. 18, 1945, to George and Rosie Shelton in Wentzville, Missouri. Ruth moved to Wisconsin as a young teenager and later met her husband LaVern Work. LaVern and Ruth lived in Wisconsin for several years with a short stint in Gillette, Wyoming, before moving to Blair. They resided in Blair for 11 years then moved to Herman and resided there for 42 years before losing their home in a fire in February of 2021. LaVern and Ruth then moved to Minnesota where her daughter Nancy lives.

Rutha was a charter member of Country Bible Church from its inception as an upper room bible study and helped build the original church where it currently sits, three miles north of Blair. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, sewing, crocheting, cooking and crafting. She was known as “mom” to countless kids in the village of Herman.

If there was ever a person you could confidently say you will see in heaven someday, Ruth was that person. She quietly and faithfully endured a lifetime of trials and challenges but never lost her faith in the redemptive power and grace of Jesus Christ. Anyone who met or knew her felt that grace she exhibited and shared her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Work, her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years LaVern; children Joseph (Joe) and wife Jeanette, James (Jim) and wife Candy, Robert (Bob) and wife Denise, Thomas (Tom), Nancy and husband Steve Costanzo; 12 grandsons, seven granddaughters, two great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair was in charge of arrangements.