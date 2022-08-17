Scam circulating in the county

Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said last week that the county dispatch center has received several reports of an individual calling citizens and claiming to be a county deputy. The individual then directs the citizens to go to their local Walmart and purchase gift cards or money orders in order to pay off a supposed warrant that has been issued for their arrest.

Sheriff Nick pointed out the red flags to watch out for if you receive one of these calls.

He said county deputies will provide you a valid, local callback number for the sheriff’s office. Deputies also can all provide a valid Burt County Sheriff’s Office associated badge number.

Deputies never ask you to pay off a warrant with any sort of gift card, money order or electronic payment, nor will they ever ask you to make any kind of payment over the phone.

If you have any questions or concerns that you may be the victim of a scam, do not provide any personal information and contact the Burt County Sheriff’s Office at 402-374-2900 to confirm if the person you are speaking with is a deputy.