Things happen in life that can change the trajectory of your life, but you don’t always know when it will happen or what it will be.

One of those things could happen this summer for four Tekamah-Herman students thanks to a new scholarship fund started by Paul and Allison Potadle.

The Tekamah couple is leaving the community this spring, returning to Lincoln to be closer to one of their daughters. Paul is a Tekamah-Herman graduate who recently resigned his position on the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education. Allison taught elementary music here for a number of years before she retired.

Before they left, however, they wanted to do something to help current students and to honor their son, Matthew, who coached here for three summers and two autumns before his untimely death a little more than a year ago.

The Potadles recently endowed the Tiger Athletic Summer Camp Scholarship through the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation.

The scholarship is funded in a large part through memorial contributions given in their son’s name. Roughly $4,000 of the initial funding came from memorials in Matthew’s name to the school’s athletic department.

Paul said a check for $5,000 has been deposited with the foundation to get the scholarship going.

The idea is to provide $250 to each of four applicants who want to attend a summer athletic camp. Applicants for a scholarship must be at least an incoming freshman who carry a minimum 2.5 grade point average. The camp they wish to attend must pertain to a sport offered at Tekamah-Herman.

“The foundation does such terrific work for kids after they leave here,” Paul said. “We wanted to do something that could help a kid now.”

Although the memory of their son helped start the scholarship, his name was left off of it on purpose.

“Matthew wouldn’t have wanted his name on there,” Paul said, “and it lets people honor their own.”

The idea is to make an opportunity available if a youth wants to pursue it. “Maybe it could expand someone’s horizons,” Allison said. “This money helps a child right now toward what they may want to do later.”

That’s what happened for Matthew after he attended a high school football camp at the University of Notre Dame. That led to a football career at Florida State.

“His perspective and experiences at Florida State really caught fire with kids here,” Paul said. “We wanted to do something to keep that going.”

Application forms are available at the school and must be returned to athletic director Zach Rosenboom by March 1.

The late deadline makes a round of scholarships available for this summer. In the future, the deadline likely will be in January.

Other changes also could be coming.

“If it grows, it can be tweaked,” Paul said. “It could be more kids or more money—we’ll have to see how it goes.”

Contributions to the fund can be made through the school foundation.