School board amends its budget to address mounting costs

Spiraling costs push lunch program’s spending limit

It doesn’t come around often. Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross didn’t want it to happen now, but he saw few other options.

He had to reopen the budget.

The issue is the amount being spent through the meal program.

Federal funding has made breakfast and lunch free for all students. As a result, the amount of meals being served has exploded.

Gross said before the pandemic about 50 breakfasts were served in a day. Now that number is closer to 200.

“Which is a good thing,” he said, “but it’s expensive.”

He said food costs have climbed for the school district just as they have for any consumer. Although the district participates in a buying consortium, prices still are running much higher than a year ago.

The school orders food from its suppliers well in advance, but sometimes what was ordered isn’t available. Vendors then substitute other foods, which sometimes come at a higher cost.

The district intended to spend $313,869 on its nutrition program during the 2021-22 school year which ends in September, roughly $66,000 more than was spent the year before.

With that ceiling rapidly approaching, Gross said he wanted to increase that spending limit before August when expenses will start to climb again.

But amending the budget requires a public hearing and a variety of other methods of notifying the public of the change, even though no additional tax money is not being sought.

“The revenue side is good, it’s the expense side,” he said, “We may be right at the number when we get to the end of the year, but I don’t want to cut it that close.”

The board approved the $75,000 increase.

Gross said food costs and other concerns will be addressed in the next budget cycle.

He also said he did not expect the federal government to continue reimbursing schools for meal costs. Should the funding stop, the number of meals the district serves likely will go back down, he said.

But food will still be more expensive.

In other business during its June 13 meeting, the school board:

—Accepted updates to a range of school policies. Many of them were necessary do to recent changes in state law,

Among them are policies regarding how meetings are publicized and memorialized, how the lunch program is promoted, changes to Title IX reporting requirements, how the district reports the use of federal funding and when the board must review state test results.

Gross said several more policies will be addressed next month.

—Heard a report from Gross about the opportunity to acquire an electric bus.

He said it would be used to replace the bus that currently shuttles students from Herman to Tekamah and back.

He said he is looking into a grant that would pay for the bus and a charging station.

—Heard a report from Gross about an upcoming meeting with the state Department of Transportation to discuss the possibility of moving the crosswalk in front of the high school building.

Operated by a stoplight, the crosswalk has been in place for several years to help students cross 13th Street, which is U.S. Highway 75 through Tekamah.

But with the development of programs at the Career Education Center, which was a car dealership when the crosswalk was installed, students now have to cross two streets instead of one,

The intent is to move the crosswalk farther south. Doing so also would add a handful of parking spaces in front of the school and at the courthouse across the street.

The meeting is set for July 21. Gross did not expect the DOT to approve the change right away, if it does at all.

“But if it was ‘no,’ they would have said ‘no.”

