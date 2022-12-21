School board climbs on the ‘merry-go-round’

In what is known in educational circles as the start of the “employment merry-go-round,” Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education had some personnel-related business to attend to during its Dec. 12 meeting.

Among them, they accepted retirement notices from two of the district’s longest-tenured teachers. Fifth-grade teacher Janelle Ray, a fixture at Herman Elementary before it closed a few years ago, announced her intention to retire following the current school year, ending 41 years as a teacher.

Also retiring is sixth grade teacher Margaret Carlson who has been with the district 31 years.

The district will begin looking for replacements immediately.

The board already is looking for a new superintendent. Superintended Dan Gross announced in October his decision to take advantage of the district’s early separation program.

During a work session held prior to the regular meeting, the board heard reports from the representatives of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association who are conducting the search process to find Tekamah-Herman’s next superintendent.

Board members learned last week that resumes for a new superintendent were expected to arrive shortly. Another meeting with NRCSA was set for Jan. 4.

The board also approved local substitute teaching credentials for Grace Pille.

Board president Mandyn Pruess said Pille, an Oakland native, recently completed her student teaching requirements and comes highly recommended.

A substitute is limited to 40 days of work in any school district and must be approved by each district where they have asked to work.

In other business during its Dec. 12 meeting, the school board:

—Received from High School Principal Nick Miller a draft copy of the 2023-24 school calendar. Miller said the teacher’s association also has received a copy.

Miller said the proposed calendar follows the current version with updates made to appropriate dates.

He said a change already has been suggested. The teacher’s association wants to move the fall parent-teacher conferences into October from late September. Miller said the best fit would be the week of Oct. 16. Generally, the conferences are held on Monday and Thursday with no school on Friday. A 2 p.m. dismissal already is scheduled on Oct. 20, 2023, with an in-service session set for the afternoon.

Board member Burt Rogers also suggested moving an all-day in-service session from the Friday after Labor Day to the Friday before the holiday and delaying the return to school from the Christmas holiday in order to give families more flexibility with holiday plans.

—Heard a report from High School Guidance Counselor Nishja Nuss on how the district is utilizing a four-year, $20,000 grant from EducationQuest Foundation to help improve the district’s college-going rate for graduating seniors.

She said the school is in the third year of a four-year cycle with the goal of increasing its number of college-bound seniors by 10 percent. She said the school has seen a decline in students headed to college ever since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools early in 2020.

She said one of the major points of emphasis is taking class field trips to college campuses as early as seventh grade. The idea, she said, is to get students to start thinking about what they need to do in high school in order to get into college. Later, as juniors and seniors, students are encouraged to take individualized visits.

When asked if the plans are working, she replied. “I think so. There certainly are better conversations between students and teachers (About college requirements) when they get back.”

—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session called to discuss a matter involving a student.