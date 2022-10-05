School board hears complaints, passes $13M budget

Public budget hearings for Tekamah-Herman Schools generally don’t draw much attention from the public. Even when they do, little is said.

Not this time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the school’s Board of Education approved its budget and the necessary tax rate but not without hearing from two patrons who believe the school taxes too much and fails to provide the education students need.

Shawn Qualley and Theresa DeVries both restated the positions they took during the joint public hearing held Monday night, Sept. 26. The joint hearing saw each of the county’s three school districts, the City of Tekamah and Burt County presenting budget numbers because each had exceeded the growth limit outlined in a new state law, LB 644.

Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said school budgets are highly regulated by the state and the local district works with the Office of Financial Services and the Nebraska Department of Education to make sure the school’s budget is in compliance with regulations.

The district’s $13.77 million budget is supported by $7,982,621 in property tax revenue. A tax rate of 86.6412 cents per $100 of valuation is needed to provide that much revenue.

Basically, the owner of $100,000 worth of property in the school district will pay $866.41 in property tax for the school—before any state-funded property tax relief is figured in.

Gross said 75 to 80 percent of a school district’s budget is spent on salaries and benefits for employees. The school also is required to maintain a pay scale for its teachers that falls within 98 to 102 percent of the salary scale implemented by a set array of school districts with similar demographics.

Gross said all of the increases will go to support the district’s general fund. Part of it will help replenish the district’s cash reserve which was drawn down a couple of years ago when bond payments were made before taxes started being paid.

The 4 percent increase also comes at a time of 8 percent inflation, a situation which Gross said concerned him as the budget was being complied. The school approached its spending limit in August as bills started coming for its meal program.

“We saw it at the end of last year,” he said.”We serve more meals in a day than any restaurant in town and it gets pricey.”

Gross said the current budget includes additional spending authority, but it also expects to spend less because the federal government is expected to no longer provide free meals for schools, “but we don’t know that.”

The school’s Nutrition Fund, like its Activities Fund, are stand-alone items, meaning they are supported by their own operations, not tax dollars.

The school’s Bond Fund houses the money that pays off the bonds incurred to build the new addition. When the bond was being proposed to voters, the district was taxing nearly 14 cents per $100 of value to support its Special Building Fund. At the time, voters were told if the bond passes, nine cents of that levy would go to the Bond Fund and the remainder would stay in the Building Fund to pay for smaller projects.

“The tax asking for the Bond Fund is exactly the same,” Gross said.

Qualley and DeVries both testified at the joint hearing on Monday hearing and at Wednesday’s special school board meeting called to formally adopt the budget and tax rate.

DeVries said voters were misled when the bond was sold and that the current budget does nothing to improve test scores which she said rank in the bottom 30 percent of the state.

She said the majority of the district’s graduates who pursue higher education do so at community colleges or state colleges or universities.

“Nobody is going to Harvard, you’re not graduating scholars here,” she said.

Qualley, a 1977 Tekamah-Herman graduate, said he doesn’t recognize the facility from his days as a student.

“It’s like night and day in here,” he said. “I hardly recognize anything in here, but it seems like it’s never enough.”

He said he pays more and more in taxes to send children to day and sports camps. “They surely aren’t learning anything.”

He said the district has a great industrial arts building, but it’s a luxury the district can’t afford.

“That’s the job of technical schools, not public high schools, he said. “Math, science, English, history—that’s a public school’s purview.”

Qualley said farmers carry the greatest burden of school finance but have the fewest children in school. He said taxes on his eight-acre farm site have gone up by a third over the past few years.

“The school needs to tighten its budget and get scores up,” he said. “Educate children, don’t just throw money at them.”