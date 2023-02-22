Statistics show suicide is the second-leading cause of death among 10- to 24-year-olds in Nebraska and across the country.

During its Feb. 13 meeting, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education heard about the programs staff members are implementing toward prevention efforts.

Counselors Nishja Nuss and Jodi Hansen gave an update on suicide prevention curriculum.

They said the state Department of Education has a program that will be rolled out here this spring. Hansen said it includes components for staff, students and parents. The staff component was covered at an in-service session earlier this year. The parent component will be introduced during parent-teacher conferences this spring. Students in the higher elementary grades, junior high and high school also will see the training. Nuss said freshmen already receive some prevention guidance in health class.

Hansen said part of the training involves how to be helpful for others, offering students guidance on how to talk with adults about a situation as well as how to help a friend.

The counselors said statistics show the more a vulnerable student is engaged with social media the more likely they are to attempt suicide.

Gross said a few years ago a school brought in a speaker to address digital citizenship and they plan to do so again in March.

The counselors also addressed the accessibility of mental health care. Nuss said a grant has made it possible to have a licensed mental health practitioner in the building twice a week and their schedules are full.

“It’s been a big deal for us,” Gross told the board. “Without them, it becomes a ‘when’ and a ‘where.’ Getting there becomes a serious challenge for a lot of people.”

He said that getting information can be as important as getting service. “A lot of times, people don’t know where to go or what to do.”

Gross said the idea behind last week’s presentation was to let the board know that the district takes suicide prevention seriously and is taking action.

“People see the data, or they know someone, and they’re concerned—and they should be,” he said. “But they know we’re doing something.”

In other business during its Feb. 13 meeting, the school board:

—Addressed several personnel moves.

Although the board recently hired a new superintendent, the hunt now begins for a new high school principal and an athletic director.

At last week’s meeting, the board accepted the resignations of High School Principal Nick Miller and Athletic Director Zach Rosenboom.

While Miller’s future was unannounced, Rosenboom, who taught social studies for several years, has accepted a position as principal and athletic director at Summerland, the consolidation of Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing, located west of Norfolk.

The board also accepted the resignation of librarian Gabby Mahon.

All three resignations become effective at the end of the school year.

The board also started filling some of its vacancies.

Morgan McCormick and Melissa Lick were hired as elementary instructors. McCormick is married to T-H grad Tyler McCormick. She currently teaches third grade in the Bennington school district. Lick, who currently teaches third grade in Lewiston, located west of Beatrice, is moving to this area with her husband.

Elementary Principal Apryl Beck said both are excellent hires and will make great additions to the T-H staff.

Brandon Jansen was hired as a secondary math teacher and will become the school’s head football coach. He currently is in his sixth year as a teacher and assistant football coach at Columbus High.

The board also replaced one of its own. Abby Mathistad was named to fill the vacancy created when Paul Potadle resigned. Mathistad is a Tekamah-Herman grad. Her mother, Patty Olson, served on the school board for several years.

—Approved a purchase plan to replace several of the computers used in the one-to-one program.

Superintendent Dan Gross said that as the program migrates into the lower grades, the district needs to upgrade its equipment. He said a grant has been received that will allow the school to buy 90 new Macbook Air computers and lease another 90.

The purchase cost can be spread over three years and a bigger buy now eliminates the need to buy any next year, Gross said.