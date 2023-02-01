School board reorganizes for 2023

Starting Feb. 1, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education will be short a member.

Paul Potadle, re-elected in November to represent rural Burt County patrons of the school district, submitted his resignation at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.

The school board formally posted notice of the vacancy last week, starting the process for naming a replacement.

State law provides that a replacement can be named by the remaining members of the board once a vacancy occurs. The only qualification is the appointed person must be a registered voter and live in the same district.

A replacement could be named at the board’s Feb. 13 meeting.

The term expires on the first Thursday after the first Tuesday in January of 2027.

The appointee also will already know what committees on which he, or she, will serve.

Committee assignments were approved Jan. 9. The appointee will replace Potadle on the Budget Committee, joining Mandyn Pruess and Chris Booth and join Booth and Burt Rogers on the Building, Grounds and Transportation Committee

The other committee assignments remain the same as last year. Rogers, Sheryl Stansberry and Booth comprise the American Civics Committee. Other assignments include: Policy: Stansberry, Pruess, Bill Skinner; Curriculum, Instruction and Technology: Pruess, Rogers, Booth; Negotiations: Stansberry, Booth and Skinner.

Stansberry also accepted another appointment as the board’s representative on the governing board of Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation.

Pruess was re-elected by her peers to serve another term as board president. She has presided over the board since she first took office in 2017. Burt Rogers was re-elected as vice president. The board also appointed Heidi Lindberg as its secretary-treasurer.

In other business during its Jan. 9 meeting, the school board:

—Approved the calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The calendar was developed after soliciting input from school staff and is much the same as the current calendar.

The 2023-24 school year will start for students on Aug. 17. The first semester ends with a noon dismissal on Dec. 21. School resumes Jan. 4, 2024, and the term ends on May 21 with a noon dismissal. Graduation for the Class of 2024 is set for May 11.

—Accepted the resignation of Family and Consumer Science teacher Macy Pinion.

—Approved the contract with the district’s teachers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. Contracts are usually agreed to year-by-year. A two-year pact was worked out to help the settling process with a new superintendent.

The new pact increases the base pay by $700 the first year to $37,500, the same increase as a year ago. It goes up another $700 the second year to $38,200.

Although the contract saw few other changes, one that did occur relates to the two-year nature of the agreement. Either side may reopen the contract for the 2024-25 year should health and dental insurance rates increase by 8 percent or more for the 2024-25 contract year.

Tekamah-Herman Education Association previously voted to approve the deal.