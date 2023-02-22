The Tekamah-Herman girls saw their season come to an end in the Class C1 Subdistrict 5 tournament in Wayne on Tuesday.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls started in Monday’s play-in round against Winnebago. The Tigers shot out to as big as a 17-point lead in the first half and broke it open with a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter to come out on top 60-39.

Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Sammie Brodersen added 14 points while Keira Pensyl posted 13 boards.

It was a completely different story the next evening as top-seeded Wayne rolled to a 69-35 win over the Tigers on Tuesday ending their season at 8-15.

Hansen led the Tigers with 14 points.

Wayne advanced into a district final after beating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 52-33 in the subdistrict final last Thursday night. The Blue Devils advance to a district final on Friday, travelling to Lincoln Christian to take on the fifth-seeded Crusaders.

With no seniors on this year’s squad, the Tigers are expected to return everyone from this year’s team.

East Husker Conference well-represented in girls district finals

The East Husker Conference will be well-represented on the girls’ side as several teams will be taking part in a district final Friday night.

Oakland-Craig qualified by posting one of their biggest wins of the season after going on a 16-1 run in the fourth quarter to defeat GACC 45-39. Sadie Nelson led O-C with 12 points, Adi Rennerfeldt chipped in with 11 and Syd Guzinski added 10.

O-C has the number-4 seed going into the district finals and will host number-13 Lincoln Lutheran, Tip time is 7 p.m. Guardian Angels has the third seed and hosts Sutton.

Pender also punched its ticket to a district final with a 64-23 win over Wakefield. Avery Wegner led four Pender girls in double-digits with 15 points.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also earned a finals berth after a 63-61 win over Clarkson-Leigh.

Official pairings show Pender hosting Humphrey/LHF at 7 p.m. Clarkson/Leigh maintained the 10th seed and will play Gordon-Rushville at 6:30 p.m. at Ainsworth High School.

North Bend Central advanced in Class C1 with a 41-26 win over Yutan, while in D1 the Bancroft-Rosalie Lady Panthers punched their ticket with a 74-30 win over Tri-County Northeast.

NBC is the top seed in Class C1 and will host number-16 Ord at 6:30 p.m. Bancroft-Rosalie travels to Hastings St. Cecilia for a 7 p.m. contest against the third-seeded Bluehawks.

Howells-Dodge earned a wildcard in D2 and will visit sixth-seeded Humphrey St. Francis at 7 p.m..

The winners all qualify for a spot in the state tournament set for March 1-4 in Lincoln.