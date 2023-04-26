Lyons-Decatur Northeast was among nine schools competing in the Tiger Invite at Tekamah on April 18. The Cougars got a boost from several athletes who had season best efforts which scored points for their teams. The boys scored 44 points and placed fifth. The girls tallied 29 points for a sixth place finish.

Sierra Heckenliable placed secondin the long jump with a personal best mark of 15' 5 ". She was joined by Katie Tolle who placed fifth with a season best of 14' 2.5". Tolle also scored in the 100M dash with a PR time of 13.89 for a fourth place finish.

Freshman Kaylin Miller placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run. She chopped over 10 seconds off her previous best with a 6:52.37 clocking. Camryn Brehmer had a season's best of 2:55.75 in the 800-meter run for sixth place. Ashlynn Whitley had a PR in the high jump with a clearance of 4' 6" and also garnered a sixth place.

The 4x100 relay had itsbest time of 2023 with a 56.71-second clocking while placing third. Heckenliable, Alexia Schild, Sydney Olsen and Tolle were team members.

The girls filled out their scoring with a fourth from the 4x800-meter relay and a fifth by the 4x400 relay. Miriel Brokaw, Kaylin Miller, Aubrey Andersen and Camryn Brehmer ran the 4x800 while Andersen, Brokaw, Brehmer teamed with Avery Bacon for the 4x400.

Caleb Schlichting ran his first 800-meter race of the season and placed second with a time of 2:12.22. The senior also placed second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:12.0 and anchored the winning 4x800 relay. Schlichting was joined by Braden Hardin, Chance Mock and Andrew Schlichting.

Andrew Schlichting ran the 3,200 for the first time and clocked 12:52 for third place.

Daven Whitley was the eighth qualifier in the 100M dash. He bolted to a PR of 11:93 and placed fifth. Whitley added a fourth in the shot put with a toss of 40' 0.25". Colten Miller had a season best time of 18.44 seconds and placed fifth in the 110 hurdles.

The 4x400 relay lowered its season best to 4:01.19 while placing fourth. Andrew and Caleb Schlichting, Hardin and Miller carried the baton.

LDNE got a fourth from the 4x100 relay. Kevin Mendez, Garret Vavra, Jake Christiansen, and Whitley were team members.