Second bond proposed to collect unsought debt funding

Proposal could add two cents in tax levy for up to 10 years

About a month ago, Tekamah City Council revealed that not enough tax money had been sought to make its bond payments.

It was announced Thursday that attempts to collect the roughly $174,000 shortfall through errors and omissions insurance carried by its accountant would be fruitless.

So what will pay for the bond?

Perhaps another bond.

In early August, the council learned that the tax levy needed to pay the $3.8 million pool bond, anticipated at nearly 32 cents per $100 of valuation, had not been sought when the current budget was proposed nearly a year prior. As such, it wouldn’t have the money to make a bond payment in December without using money from other departments, severely limiting its ability to complete other projects.

Council member Kelly Adamson did most of the work in figuring out the reason for the shortfall. She said at the council’s meeting Thursday night that she had spoken with a representative of D.A. Davidson, a municipal financing company the city has used on several occasions, that a possible solution is to refinance some of the city’s outstanding debt. The restructuring would cost residents about two cents of tex levy over as much as 10 years.

“This is the money voters voted for, but we didn’t realize we didn’t ask for it,” council member Jane Walford said.

Council member Matt Cass was skeptical, saying it didn’t appear that the council would know what it was buying until it was bought.

Adamson said D.A. Davidson would have complete figures by the Oct. 27 meeting and nothing would be approved until then. If approved, the additional funding would be available by the Dec. 15 due date on the current bonds.

“Once Oct. 27 gets here, we’ll know what it’ll costs us,” she said. “Then we can go after anything over what we would have paid.”

Adamson said the additional levy isn’t really new, it’s the money taxpayers should have already paid.

“I just want citizens to know that we know it’s unfortunate, but we’re doing what we can to fix it,” Cass said.

In other business Sept. 8, the council:

—Approved a $25,000 grant from LB 840 funds sought by Three Rivers Housing Development Corp.

The money will be used to purchase a building lot in the 1900 block of west K Street.

Adamson, who is executive director at Three Rivers, signed a conflict of interest disclosure statement prior to the application for the funds and did not vote on the proposal. She said money is available through the body’s program funds to build a fourth house in the city and that a prospective buyer has already been approved for acceptance. Under the program, a homebuyer has to qualify for a conventional mortgage.

She said it is hoped that ground can be broken yet this fall and the family can move in next summer.

The lot, which currently is vacant, had been generating roughly $190 per year in property tax revenue. Adamson said the proposed $200,000 home would generate nearly $4,000 in tax revenue

­—Approved the designation of two two-hour parking stalls in front of the VFW Hall in downtown Tekamah and the designation of two 15-minute parking stalls in front of the new school addition.

Both measures were sought due to changes in parking habits created by the construction of the school addition.

Representatives of the veterans organization said they have had difficulty getting to their building on school days, to get equipment for a color guard, for example.

The school also was having parking problems for short-term visitors—deliveries to the new administrative offices, as an example.

The vets and the school will pay for the appropriate signage.

—Approved the final pay request from Blackhawk Construction for the concrete work recently completed at the city auditorium.

City engineers suggested retaining five percent of the cost until strength testing on the concrete is completed.

—Passed Resolution 22-12 which amends the city’s personnel policies to allow employment by persons under 18 in certain situations.

Previously, the city’s employee handbook did not allow anyone under 18 to work for the city without direct supervision. The change was sought by library officials who wanted the flexibility to hire teenagers and allow them to work without direct supervision.

—Took no action after adjourning from a closed session called to discuss legal strategy for a proposed rental agreement for the lot behind the Lied Tekamah Public Library. The council is proposing renting the lot to Ron Carson for use as a parking lot for his downtown development project.

Tekamah Library Foundation member Beverly Lydick attended the meeting to pass along the foundation’s concerns with the proposal. Lydick initially objected to the adjournment, saying the discussion had been included as part of the meeting’s agenda.

City Attorney Matt Munderloh said the council was acting on his advice, which was given only minutes before the meeting started. He said no decision would be made until the matter is discussed in an open session, “but that won’t be tonight.”

Lydick said the foundation has spent a considerable amount of money in landscaping at the library, including the green space behind the building, and didn’t want to see that money go to waste if the site is ever developed. She also was concerned of the future of the bur oak that splits a neighboring lot line. The tree is over a century old and is believed to be the second-largest tree of its variety in the state according to the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

“It’s bigger underground than people realize,” Lydick said. “You can’t build right up to it, it compromises the root system. If the roots are damaged, by digging a footing, or whatever, it’ll kill it.”

Council members said the foundation’s concerns would be considered when a rental agreement is developed.