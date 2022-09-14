Second half surge helps Tigers down Ponca

Three second half touchdowns carried Tekamah-Herman to a 20-14 win on at Ponca last Friday night. Both teams are now 1-2 on the year.

But it didn’t look good for the Tigers at halftime. Trailing 14-0 at the break, two Tiger turnovers—including one inside their own 20—led to the two Ponca scores.

In two full quarters, the Tigers ran only 17 plays, three of them resulted in turnovers

“That puts our defense behind, we have to do better there to win games,” Tiger coach Graig McElmuray said. “Short fields and sudden change are two stats that win games.”

The Tigers got a sudden change to open the second half. Isaac Ruwe tracked down the kickoff at his own four-yard line, started upfield along the east sideline before cutting back across the field and angling for the goal line.

McElmuray called Ruwe one of the hardest workers on the team and one of the best kick returners in the state. “We need to find ways to get him more involved in the offensive game plan.”

The long touchdown seemed to light a spark for the Tigers who struggled for most of the first half.

The defense responded by holding Ponca on downs inside the Tiger 35 and forcing a fumble inside the 30.

But the offense couldn’t seem to get untracked. Quarterback Spencer Pagels, who didn’t complete a pass in the first half, looked to change that. He hit his first five in a row in the second half, including an 81-yard bomb to wide receiver Reece Williams that made it a one-score game with 5:18 to play in the fourth quarter.

The longest play from scrimmage this season came just two plays after Ponca was turned away from the Tiger one-yard line. Linebacker Alex Braniff buried Ponca’s Dalton Lamprecht for a 10-yard loss. After misfiring on a third-down pass under a heavy rush, the Indians missed a 28-yard field goal attempt.

After the big score, the Tigers needed the ball back to have a shot at winning.

Ponca, who ran nearly twice as many plays from scrimmage as the Tigers, leaned on its run-heavy attack, keeping the ball and chewing up the clock.

The Tigers thought they had their turnover with about three minutes left in the game, but a gang tackle in front of the Tiger bench was blown dead by the wing official on the opposite side of the field before the ball came out.

Two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls later had Ponca back in the red zone with a first down at the Tiger 20.

McElmuray implied that the penalty may have been drawn on purpose.

“I took a calculated risk Friday night and our kids responded in the most positive and fiercest way possible,” he said. “Bret Brenneis came up and made a fantastic play. He continues to improve each week.”

Lamprecht, who led his team with 127 yards on 26 carries, advanced the ball to the 14 before two penalties had Ponca facing a second-and-20 at the Tiger 30. Brenneis broke through for a sack that pushed Ponca back to the 42. The Indians would give the ball up on downs two plays later at the Tiger 27.

With 1:58 left to play, Pagels engineered a 12-play scoring drive. Either running or throwing on every play, the sophomore was 4-for-7 for 60 yards. His 22-yard scramble erased a third-and-12 early in the drive. He hooked up with Williams again for a 25-yard gain over the middle that took down a third-and-14.

His 17-yard pass Williams three plays later but the Tigers in front for the first time all night with 18 seconds left to play.

Pagels finished the night going 8-16 for 160 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice. He also ran for a team high 107 yards on 19 carries.

The Tigers look to double their win count this Friday when they host Malcolm for the annual Homecoming game Sept. 16. The Clippers come to town at 3-0, and the top-ranked team in District 1, after beating Oakland-Craig 22-20 in overtime last Friday. Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m. The coronation of Homecoming royalty follows the game.

The Tigers open District 3 play Sept. 23, hosting a 2-1 North Bend Central squad. After the first three weeks of the season, the Benders are the only District 3 team with a winning record.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Scoreboard

Tekamah-Herman 0 0 6 14—20

Ponca 7 7 0 0—14

First Quarter

Ponca—Keller, 16-yard run (Carnell kick) 5:14

Second Quarter

Ponca—Lamprecht, 3-yard run (Carnell kick) 0:14

Third Quarter

T-H—Ruwe, 96-yard kickoff return (kick failed) 11:44

Fourth Quarter

T-H—Williams, 81-yard pass from Pagels (run failed) 5:18

T-H—Williams, 17-yard pass from Pagels (Pagels run) 0:18