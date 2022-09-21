Secretary reminds prospective voters to register

Tuesday, Sept. 20, was National Voter Registration Day, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Voter registration day was founded by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be the statewide election along with other simultaneous elections, but in order to vote you have to be registered. To register, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Nebraska, and be at least 18 years of age on or before the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. According to Evnen’s office, nearly one out of every seven Americans of voting age who are eligible are not registered.

Updating registration information is important for anyone who has moved, changed their name, desires to change their party affiliations, or had their voting rights restored since the last elections. There are several convenient ways to complete changes or register. A person can go to their county election office and fill out a paper registration form and mail it to their county election office. The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles also will register citizens online when updating or obtaining a driver’s license. The Secretary of State’s online voting registration Web site: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/ also is an accessible, convenient option. A valid driver’s license or state ID is required to complete the online process.

“It is important to register and keep your registration information accurate,” said Secretary Evnen “Don’t let it slip by. In Nebraska, your vote counts. ” For additional information visit the voter registration portal at: www.sos.ne.gov.

Voters will have several local decisions to make, including picking mayors in Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons. A number of city council seats also will need filled.

In Tekamah, first-term city council member Jane Walford is challenging two-term incumbent mayor Ron Grass for the city’s top administrative post.

A pair of newcomers, Joel Bacon and Jessica Russell, a battling to take Walford’s West Ward seat on the council. One the city’s East side, incumbent Kelly Adamson is running unopposed for her council seat.

In Oakland, Dan Jacobs is making another attempt to unseat three-term incumbent mayor Ted Bckner.

In Lyons, longtime mayor Andy Fuston is stepping away from public service. Incumbent city council member Kyle Brink is seeking the mayor’s chair as is political newcomer Erin Mockler.

Charlie Wheaton and Kyle Phillips will be joined by Tyler Vacha and Rick Coen on the November ballot for two available seats on the city council.

All of the odd-numbered districts on the county Board of Supervisors are up for election this cycle. The only contested race is in District 1 where incumbent Democrat Kevin Tobin squares off against Republican challenger Sam Titus. In February, Tobin was named to fill the vacancy created when longtime supervisor Cliff Morrow passed away at the end of 2021.

Two incumbents supervisors, Ted Connealy from District 3 and Carl Pearson from District 7, are running unopposed. District 5 will see new representation. The incumbent, Dale Webster, declined to seek a second term. Jeff Kutchera, a Republican, was the only candidate to file for the post.

At the state capitol, the District 16 seat in the state legislature is up for grabs. Incumbent Ben Hansen defeated challenger Connie Petersen 6,455-2,269 in the May primary.

All of Nebraska’s constitutional officers—the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general—also are on the ballot.

In the open race for governor, Republican Jim Pillen squares off against Democrat Carol Blood.

Burt County voters also will notice a new name in one of the federal races. Redistricting caused by the recent census has moved the county into Congressional District 3. The incumbent is Republican Adrian Smith.

Smith will face Democrat David Else, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mark Elworth, Jr.,