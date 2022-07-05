Seniors lose heartbreaker to Pender in RBL tourney

The Tekamah-Herman Seniors baseball team played one of their best games in awhile in their Ralph Bishop League tournament opener against Pender. Unfortunately, just when it looked like they were going to tie or take the lead late in the game, Pender added an insurance run late in the sixth inning that held up for a 6-4 win.

Garrett Lindberg stroked a pair of hits to lead the Seniors offense, Dawson Schram drilled a two-run double. Dylan Chatt, Jed Hoover and Adrian Robinson also hit safely for the Seniors. Hoover scored two runs while Chatt and Robinson each scored one. Brady Braniff drove in a run on a groundout.

Postseason play continues for the Tiger Juniors and Seniors.

The Juniors are in Class B Area 5 play at Wayne July 8-13.Albion, O’Neill, Pierce and West Point also are in the bracket. Official pairings had yet to be released Friday morning. The state tournament is set for Wahoo July 16-20.

The Seniors are slotted into the Class C Area 2 tourney played at Pender July 22-27. Other teams include Hartington, Ponca, Randolph and Wisner-Pilger-Beemer. The Class C state tournament will be played at River Park in Wisner July 30-Aug. 3

