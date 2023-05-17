The largest contingent of Tigers in several years will be heading to the Class C state track meet in Omaha later this week.

Tekamah-Herman girls will be entered in two individual events and a relay after their performances at the District 3 meet in Wisner May 11. Three Tiger boys also qualified with two of them earning spots in two events.

In team races, the boys took fourth with 62 points while the girls took seventh with 33 points.

The Tiger girls won their only district gold medal in the last event of the day, the 4x400-meter relay. The girls foursome of Emily Stansberry, Kenzie Alexander, Preslee Hansen and Emma Wakehouse won the race in 4:18.17, nearly five seconds in front of the runner-up team from Oakland-Craig.

Stansberry also qualified as an individual in the day’s second event. The freshman placed second in the high jump, clearing 4’ 11”.

Placings at the district meet determine qualifiers for the Class C state meet set for May 19-20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The top two finishers in each individual event at each of the state’s nine districts automatically qualify for state competition. Beyond that, the six best performances statewide also will qualify to make a field of 24 in each individual event.

In the relays, 16 teams qualify from across the state. The nine district champions and the next seven best times, regardless of district all qualify.

Wakehouse became one of the additional qualifiers after taking fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.09. This weekend marks her third trip to state in both the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, Isabella Roche took third in the 800 with a time of 2:35.79. Keira Pensyl cleared 4’ 7” in the high jump, good enough to tie for fourth place. Carly Freidel took fifth in the discus with a throw of 101-11”.

Jessen Booth and Reece Williams each qualified for two events for the Tiger boys. Booth took first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.35 seconds and took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.29.

Williams won the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 9.5” and placed second in the 400 with a time of 53.13 seconds. He also took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 10.25”.

Senior Adrian Robinson became the third Tiger qualifier by winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.06 seconds. Robinson also finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19-05.25” and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.56.

Isaac Ruwe took sixth in the 400 with a time of 58.36 seconds and Sam Oligmueller took fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.72.

Aided by Shea Johnson’s gold medal sweep in the throws, Oakland-Craig won the girls portion of the district meet. The Knights held a 117-95 margin over Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Bluejays were aided by three gold medals from Jocelynn Skoda.

O-C ran away from the field in the boys portion of the meet, cruising to a 140-89 advantage over the runners-up from Stanton.

In Class D action May 10 at Hartington, Lyons-Decatur Northeast saw Sierra Heckenliable post a season best distance of 15’ 8” in the long jump while placing second to earn her spot in the Class D competition at Burke Stadium.

Daven Whitley qualified in the shot put while Caleb Schlichting made the state grid in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races and qualified with his brother Andrew, Bradin Harden and Chance Mock in the 4x800-meter relay.

Field events in Classes C and D comprises the morning session both days at state. The Class C boys triple jump is slated for an 11:30 a.m. start on Friday while the girls high jump starts at the same time on Saturday.

On the track, preliminary races will run Friday with the finals on Saturday. The 110-meter high hurdles run at 2:45 p.m. on Friday with the finals at 3:15 on Saturday. The 400-meter dash prelims are at 4 p.m. on Friday with the finals at 3:55 on Saturday afternoon. The 300-meter hurdle races hit the blocks at 6 p.m. on Friday. The finals are at 5:05 on Saturday. The 4x400-meter relay is the day’s last event, starting at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Class C District 3

Boys Team Scores

1. Oakland-Craig, 140; 2. Stanton, 89; 3. Wisner-Pilger, 64; 4. Tekamah-Herman, 62; 5. Bancroft-Rosalie, 51; 6. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 46; 7. Logan View, 31; 8. Madison, 23; 9. Clarkson/Leigh, 17.

Girls Team Scores

1. Oakland-Craig, 117; 2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 95; 3. Clarkson/Leigh, 77; 4. Stanton, 62; 5. Logan View, 55; 6. Wisner-Pilger, 52; 7. Tekamah-Herman, 33; 8. Madison, 20; 9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 16.