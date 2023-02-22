A number of area schools sent competitors to the second girls state wrestling championships. The one-class event was held Feb. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Three of Scribner-Snyder’s four wrestlers, the school’s entire team, earned medals as the Trojans competed for a top-10 spot in the team standings until late Saturday before finishing in 13th place.

Kristen Schellenberg took fourth at 140 lbs. to pace Scribner-Snyder. Nettlie Hull was fifth at 100 lbs. while her twin sister Emily was sixth at 105. The fourth Trojan, 135-pounder Ashley Stadt, added two points to the team total with a major decision win among her three state matches.

Lyons-Decatur had two wrestlers entered.

Ashlynn Whitley had a 1-2 record at state. She lost in the first round to Carson Shank of Lincoln East by a 5-2 decision. In the consolation bracket, she took a 3-1 decision over Meghan Hixon of Grand Island before fourth-place finisher Jocelyn Ambritz of Ansley-Litchfield pinned her in 4:49. Whitley completed her junior year with a 27-16 record.

Sienna Heckenlaible drew the eventual third place winner in Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth who pinned her in 1:53. Heckenlaible lost to Cheyenne Stacy of Superior in the consolation round after 2:03 to finish the year with a 16-16 record.

Oakland-Craig’s Marke Zeleny went 2-2 at state. She opened with a pin at 2:41 over Lake McClure of Ogallala before being pinned by Isabelle Kuehler of Pierce in 5:21. Zeleny bounced back with a quick 41-second pin of Adams Central’s Piper Moll in their second round consolation bout. Needing another win to earn a medal, Zeleny’s bid was cut short when she was pinned by Winnebago’s Avani Wilkie in 3:32 in their third round consolation bout Friday night.

The defending state champ at 235 lbs., Claire Paasch, was one of three West Point-Beemer wrestlers at state. She took second at 190 this year and was the only Cadet to place. Paasch, a senior who finished at 42-4, dropped a 4-1 decision to Fairbury’s Makena Schramm who completed an undefeated season at 39-0.

Stanton’s Corah Linnaus (34-9) placed second at 120 lbs., losing a 13-2 major decision to Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson. The 107-lb. champion a year ago, Pehrson ended her sophomore campaign at 52-1.

The tournament saw 91 schools sending representatives.

South Sioux City defended the state title it won a year ago, opening a 109-89 margin over Omaha Westside. Yutan took third.

NSAA Girls State Tournament

Top 15 Team Scores

1. South Sioux City, 109; 2. Omaha Westside, 89; 3. Yutan, 74; 4. Papillion-La Vista, 70; 5. Grand Island, 68; 6. Crofton/Bloomfield, 56; 7. Millard South, 54; 8. Conestoga, 52; 9. Battle Creek, 51; 10. Amherst, 48.5; 11. West Holt, 48; 12. Ralston, 47; 13. Scribner-Snyder, 46; 14. Boone Central, 45; 15. Chadron, 41.

Other Area Schools

24. Bennington, 30.5; 25. (tie) Louisville, Pierce, 30; 32. (tie) Stanton, West Point-Beemer, 27; 49. Winnebago, 10; 56. Oakland-Craig, 7; 63. Logan View, 4; 65. Blair, 3; 72. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 1; 74. (tie) Bancroft-Rosalie, Homer, Madison, Wisner-Pilger, 0.