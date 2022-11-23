Shirley Dixon

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Murphy Dixon were held Nov. 19 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 85-year-old Blair woman passed away Nov. 12, 2022.

Shirley was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Herman, the daughter of Emil and Elsie Knudsen. She graduated from Tekamah High School in 1954 and was a longtime employee and retired from Western Electric.

Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and cards with family and friends and dancing back in the day. Over the years, Shirley enjoyed spending her winters in Texas with her husband Bill and their many friends. A very important time in Shirley’s life was when she put her trust and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

Shirley is survived by her children: daughter Pam (Dale) Stickney, son James (Kimberly) Murphy; grandchildren Dustin and Jacob Murphy; five great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Everett Murphy and William Dixon; grandson Zachariah Murphy; two sisters and five brothers.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.