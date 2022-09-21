A celebration of life service for Sid and Bonnie Crippen will be held at the couple’s gravesite in Tekamah Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10:30 AM.

All family and friends of the Crippens who wish to help celebrate their lives are encouraged to attend. Following the service, the Crippen children will host a luncheon at the Chatt Community Center in Tekamah for those who attend the service, In case of inclement weather, the celebration of life service will be moved to the Chatt Center. Services will be officiated by Pastor Russ Foust of Grace United Methodist Church of Kennard.

Bonnie was born on June 4, 1931, in rural Tekamah to Darious and Pearl Giles. She died on April 1, 2019, at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair at the age of 87. Sidney D. was born on March 11, 1930, in rural Lyons to Thomas and Ella Bacon. He passed away at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha on July 20, 2022. He was 92.

Bonnie attended country school and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1950. Sidney attended country school and graduated from Lyons High School in 1949.

They married on Oct. 12, 1950. Three children were blessed to the union: Cheri, Teresa, and Darious “Dee.”

Sidney held many jobs throughout his life including being sheriff of Burt County, a policeman, butcher, plumber, clerk and beekeeper. Bonnie worked as a housewife, waitress, nursing assistant and restaurant owner. Sid and Bonnie both traveled the country as relief managers for Motel 6. Bonnie and Sidney lived in Tekamah, Blair, Stanton, Niobrara and Sioux City, Iowa, during their lives.

They enjoyed cards, casino games, dancing and roller skating when they were young. Sidney and Bonnie loved their time with the family as well as socializing with many friends. Sid served as a Boy Scout troop leader, was on the school board in Niobrara, and both Sidney and Bonnie were members of the Presbyterian and Methodist churches.

Sidney and Bonnie were both preceded in death by their parents, 13 sisters and brothers.

They are survived by their children, Cheri (Randy) Gregg of Seattle, Teresa (Terry) Hanzlik of Omaha and Dee (Laurie) Crippen of Fort Calhoun; sister, Linda Caldwell; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

