Sidney D. Crippen

Word has been received of the death of former Tekamah man Sid Crippen. He will be cremated, and a family graveside service will be held at a later date. He passed away peacefully at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, surrounded by family, on July 20, 2022.

Sidney was born on March 11, 1930, in rural Lyons to Thomas and Ella (Bacon) Crippen. He attended country school before graduating from Lyons High School in 1949. He married Bonnie D. Giles of Tekamah on Oct. 12, 1950. Three children were blessed to the union: Cheri, Teresa, and Darious “Dee.” Bonnie and Sidney lived in Tekamah, Blair, Stanton, Niobrara, Sioux City and traveled the country as “Relief Managers” for Motel 6.

Sidney held many jobs throughout his life, Sheriff of Burt County, policeman, butcher, plumber, clerk and beekeeper. He and Bonnie enjoyed cards, casino games, dancing and roller skating when they were young. He loved his time with the family as well as socializing with many friends. He served as a Boy Scout troop leader, was on the school board in Niobrara and a member of the Presbyterian and Methodist churches.

Sidney is survived by his children, Cheri (Randy) Gregg of Seattle, Teresa (Terry) Hanzlik of Omaha, Dee (Laurie) Crippen of Fort Calhoun; six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and a brother.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.