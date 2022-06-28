Sixty attend Herman Alumni Banquet

The Herman Alumni Association held its 111th annual banquet and meeting June 11 with approximately 60 in attendance. Master of ceremonies Rob Andrew began the program by giving grace and leading the Herman High fight song.

Our meal was chicken, cheesy potatoes, beans, roll, and brownies prepared by Save More Market. We did buffet style with Sarah Stang, Gabriel Stock and Nathan Braymen in assistance.

We wish to thank Bev Hansen, Frances Clements, and others for all their help in the kitchen, Jim and Frances for helping with the check-in, and Cathy Williamsen for help with setting up.

Representatives of the Herman Community Club told us all about their many recent events. We voted to donate to their good cause. Our scholarships for 2022 were awarded to graduates Rachel Sadler and Kody Bitter.

We mentioned our memorial and honorary donors for this year. Their generosity is always much appreciated.

Rob had a report on the wonderful progress in the renovation of the former “New Gym”/Herman Elementary School. The facility was purchased at auction by Gary and Teresa Riibe a few years ago. They have poured a lot of money into the building—making it into a venue for large gatherings. While the majority of the interior work is done, now they are trying to purchase some nearby land to create a larger parking area and are waiting for an occupancy rating, expected to be near 1,000 people.

The classes of 1942, 1952, 1962, 1972, and 1982 were all celebrating their honored years and each class was represented.

Betty Korshoj Megrue represented the Class of 1942 and celebrated her 80th alumni. She was also gifted for being the oldest alumni present. We congratulate our two oldest living alums who are Elva Lang Hansen, Class of 1940; and Betty Williams Lane, Class of ‘41. Hansen is a resident at Good Shepherd in Blair while Lane resides at a retirement home at Reedley, California.

