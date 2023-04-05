Sandhills Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy systems, still intends to build a massive solar farm in the southeast corner of Burt County.

But the clock is ticking on its permission to do so.

The original conditional use permit granted to the company in the spring of 2021 showed the expected completion date to be May of this year. The permit was due to expire April 11. That had company officials requesting a two-year extension.

Burt County Planning Commission approved that request and required Sandhills to come back in a year and report its progress. The commission’s approval put the matter before the county board on March 28.

The request from Sandhills also prompted the county board to have a resolution drawn up that limits the timeframe of extensions and what asking for an extension will cost.

Earlier in its meeting last week, the board passed the resolution that lists the extension request fee at five percent of the original permit fee for every extension sought. The board also expects extensions to be sought on a year-by-year basis.

Sandhills paid $20,000 for a conditional use permit. A company representative, Michael Knapp, told the board last Tuesday he was prepared to immediately pay the $5,000 per year fee for the two years the company was seeking.

Knapp said the delay has largely been out of the company’s control. In order to begin construction on a project, the company must first be able to connect to the electricity grid. For that to happen, the governing body for this part of the country, the Southwest Power Pool, must first conduct a study to determine the ramifications to the grid created by a new project.

And it’s a big project.

The collection of solar panels would be spread over an area of 1,500 acres, consisting of parcels owned by 14 residents.

To keep with the green energy pitch, Sandhills Energy is coordinating with the Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund out of Bismarck, North Dakota, to design a pollinator field around the array with a mix of native flowers at its base and other taller pollinators at the periphery.

It is estimated to produce 250 megawatts of energy. The array is believed to have a life expectancy of 25 years, but could become a perpetual structure. The nameplate tax, figured at a rate of $3,518 per megawatt generated, would generate about $879,500 a year for Burt County.

Once it’s built.

Knapp said SWPP is clearing a backlog of studies and has granted approval for the Sandhills project, but more study is required.

“The next round is on a schedule, so it can’t be delayed any more,” he said.

The company expects to sign an agreement with SWPP to connect to the grid in the first quarter of 2024.

“We can’t build until then, but we are making down payments on the equipment,” Knapp said.

He said Sandhills expects to begin exercising its options on the needed land after harvest in 2024 and begin doing the preliminary work immediately. The equipment is expected to be delivered over the winter and the actual construction to start soon after. He said the company expects to reach commercial operation by the third quarter of 2025.

Part of the agreement also makes Sandhills liable for any damage to county roads during the construction process. He said the company plans to make video recordings of the roads in question before its work starts, then restore them to the same condition once the work is done.

A decommissioning agreement for 25 to 30 years from now also requires the company to return the land to native grasses should the solar arrays go out of service.

The board approved the extension request through April 11, 2025, at a cost of $1,000 per year.

In other business during its March 28 meeting, the county board:

­—Discussed costs associated with the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit with handler Tristan Kautman and deputy Josh Townsend.

When the program was started, the board was told that the program would come at no cost to the county. While the initial startup costs, nearly $17,000 for the cost of the dog and the initial training, were covered by donations but the ongoing costs, some mandated by federal law, have not.

The dog, a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois named Sheisty, has been a commissioned deputy since Jan. 1. In his three months on the job, Sheisty has already detected over a pond of methamphetamine, a similar amount of marijuana, as well as other drugs.

But constant training is required and that comes at a price.

Kautman apologized for the miscommunication when the program was started and told the board that he is currently seeking grants and donations to fund the program. A number of fundraising ideas also are being considered. Donations can be left at the sheriff’s office or the treasurer’s office with a notation showing a donation to the K9 fund. Kautman said cash donors get a receipt and the donations are listed individually when turned over to the treasurer.

While board members consider Sheisty well worth the money, they want to know where the money is coming from. Among the ideas is to enter agreements with surrounding counties to pay a fee whenever Kautman and Sheisty get a call for assistance.

Board chairman Dave Schold said the issue started when the board was asked to pay a required handling fee.

“No one came to talk to us about it,” he said. “There’s just not enough communication.”

He said the board can’t continue to go back and forth, paying the monthly costs when there isn’t enough funding in the K9 account to cover costs. He also wants the board to meet with Kautman and Sheriff Eric Nick to discuss the matter further.

“We need to come to one decision, either this way or that way,” he said. “That’s why we need to meet with you and Eric.”

—Gave local approval for a request from Nelson’s Food Pride for five special designated liquor permits. The Oakland grocery intends to cater five wedding receptions this summer at Harvest Moon.

The requests now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.