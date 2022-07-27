Soll moves up to senior high point champ

Bancroft 4-Her Aaliyah Soll emerged as the senior high point champion at the Burt County fair horse show. The contest was held July 18 at the equine ring on the county fairgrounds in Oakland.

Last year’s runner-up in the senior division, Soll took the top spot after winning intermediate showmanship, the open ranch riding contest senior Western horsemanship and senior Western pony pleasure.

Layla Pruess was the reserve senior high point winner. The Tekamah teenager was the senior barrel racing champion and the reserve champion in senior pole bending. She also was the senior Western pleasure champion and was runner-up to Soll in senior Western horsemanship and intermediate showmanship.

Sierra Heckenliable, of Decatur, was named the senior showmanship champ. Tekamah’s Elianne Derrick was the reserve champ. Heckenliable also showed the reserve champion gelding at halter. Derrick was the walk-trot horsemanship champion and won the walk-trot trail class.

Junior showmanship honors went to Macadie Soll while Decatur’s Kaylee Raue was the reserve champion. Soll was the walk-trot pleasure winner. Raue was the junior barrel racing champ.

Deanna Thomsen, also of Bancroft, was the senior reining and senior trail class champion. She also was the reserve champ in senior Western pleasure.

Decatur’s Leah Clark showed the champion mare at halter and claimed reserve champion honors in senior barrel racing. Kristi Raue, also from Decatur, showed the reserve champion mare at halter.

Tekamah’s Macy Kelly was the reserve champion in walk-trot pleasure and walk-trot horsemanship.

Another young Decatur showman, Madison Bacon, showed the champion gelding at halter and the champion pony at halter. Her sister, McKenzie Bacon, had the reserve champion pony.

Complete show results are inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer.